Interesting and Humour - page 1801

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That's right, it's all about believing stupidly and not giving a shit what it says.

Fooling yourself is the last thing to do.

 

Ukrainian stock market index


Conclusion: While the newly-formed presidency was just showing off and not touching anything, it was fine by inertia, but when Vitya took the helm, it was all fucked up

Украинская биржа - Информация о торгах - Данные для теханализа
Украинская биржа - Информация о торгах - Данные для теханализа
  • www.ux.ua
Данные для технического анализа по кодам инструментов фондового и срочного рынка "Украинской биржи"
 
Urain:

Ukrainian Stock Market Index

What a bummer. ))
 
tol64:
That's a bummer. ))

In fact, the tin is always there when the tough guy starts ruling.

There's just no data on his past comings and goings (data from 2009 only).

 

- This is Mission Control Center, come in...

- Woof, woof, woof.

Mission Control: Squirrel, check your navigation instruments.

- Woof.

Mission Control: Arrow, focus communication beam.

-Woof, woof, woof.

MCC: Chukcha...

- Woof...

MCC: Why are you barking, feed the dogs and for God's sake don't touch anything.

 
tol64:
What a bummer. ))

The paucity of the situation is that Euro 2012 was supposed to be the locomotive that would propel Ukraine to a new horizon of development.

In reality (in our kingdom of crooked mirrors) it was the opposite.

I pondered for a long time why this was the case. Until I understood that during Euro2012 the ministry of "revenue collection" robbed Ukrainian enterprises of their money and the government just sawed it away in huge amounts.

In fact the market was exsanguinated, but not all at once, but throughout the year. And we all know that the money that was siphoned off does not come back to the country. So Ukrainian businesses were left without working capital, and Euro 2012 was a feast during the plague. After that comes the horizontal line of stability.

So beware Russia, you will soon have the Olympics in Sochi :(

 
Urain:

Ukrainian stock market index


Conclusion: While the newly-formed presidency was just showing off and not touching anything, it was fine by inertia, but when Vitya took the helm, it was all fucked up

That's analytical bullshit. I might as well say that the timetable just coincided with these events... and I'll be just as right.
 
Heroix:
Oh, the analytics. I might as well say that the chart simply coincided with these events... and I would be just as right.
I personally superimposed the events on the graph (I chose the most significant events that shook the community), analyzed the press at certain junctures and deduced a pattern, there are no zero points on the graph, I put them myself to indicate significant events. That is why I have attached the source.
 
Here's my source:
click
Обезьянка Луша - лучший биржевой игрок
Обезьянка Луша - лучший биржевой игрок
  • www.kp.ru
Экономический журнал «Финанс.» провел забавный эксперимент: год назад позволили цирковой обезьянке выбрать пакет акций, в который стоит вложить деньги
 
Heroix:
Here is my source:
klutz

I do not see the analogy, the monkey predicts but does not manage anything.

Yanukovych makes decisions which are reflected in the Ukrainian stock market index.

Show me the analogy and we will enjoy it together.

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