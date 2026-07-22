Interesting and Humour - page 2207
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Help
Either I'm crazy or something's wrong.)
HP support is discontinued and the latest update is installed.
All computers ( 6 ) are getting slower . All of them on XP.
Of course everything is excluded that can be excluded at my level such as viruses, etc. I do not know what is lagging. Processors are not overloaded, the RAM is not overloaded.
No one has not slowed down yet? After the end of "support" from the Windows?
Maybe they are stimulating the transition.)
Help
Either I'm crazy or something's wrong.)
HP support is discontinued and the latest update is installed.
All computers ( 6 ) are getting slower . All of them are XP.
Of course everything is excluded that can be excluded at my level such as viruses, etc. I do not know what is lagging. Processors are not overloaded, the RAM is not overloaded.
No one has not slowed down yet? After the end of "support" from the Windows?
Maybe they are stimulating the transition.)
XP x32. Didn't seem to have any brakes. How does it show up? In the browser or in other programs?
Help
If it is lagging, look in Task Manager (CTRL+ALT+DELETE) to see what is causing the CPU to be busy.
in everything
I have XP 32 glitches too. The only thing that helps is rebooting.
But I haven't changed the system in 3 years. Lazy...
If it's slowing down, look in Task Manager (CTRL+ALT+DELETE) to see what's causing the cpu load.
I know how to do that.
I know how to do that.
Check the drive for badblocks.
Defragment it.