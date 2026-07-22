Interesting and Humour - page 596
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No, it's probably the weight of the internal content (when it fills up)
below "1381" there is a ban for fireworks :)
What were you carrying?
rather than humour
Allowed:395
than humour
Entries submitted:395
Apparently not all examiners have been vetted yet - I uploaded at lunchtime and it was one hour before the vetting was over.
Still, a maximum of 800 will be admitted. Although I think more likely number 450-500.
rather than humour
Entries:395
Maybe this figure got here from the last Championship!? After all, that's how many Us there were at ATC 2011... :DD
But seriously, it's really not the final number. It's 398 now! :))))