Interesting and Humour - page 596

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Manov:

No, it's probably the weight of the internal content (when it fills up)

below "1381" there is a ban for fireworks :)

what were you carrying?
[Deleted]  
sergeev:
What were you carrying?
A keg of beer.))
 
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rather than humour


Registered:3670

Allowed:395

 
Vladon:

than humour

Registered:3670

Entries submitted:395

Apparently not all examiners have been vetted yet - I uploaded at lunchtime and it was one hour before the vetting was over.

Still, a maximum of 800 will be admitted. Although I think more likely number 450-500.

 
Vladon:

rather than humour


Registered:3670

Entries:395

Maybe this figure got here from the last Championship!? After all, that's how many Us there were at ATC 2011... :DD

But seriously, it's really not the final number. It's 398 now! :))))

 
I know it's not final, but if YOU have updated this page on the Champ, you would understand why I call it humour. This kind of trimming of the participants is 10% out of 100.
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