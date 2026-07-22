Interesting and Humour - page 1808
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I saw this scribble the other day, I did not pay attention to it as I think it is pure PR bullshit designed to limit (if necessary) the bombing of Kiev to fight Yanukovych's power.
This scribble is just in case, like it never hurts.
What bombing ... come on ))))
It's just a joke, a hole to blow off steam.
Yanukovych may be sincere. The Kiev chief cop almost happily takes responsibility and is ready to resign, as if he has just received a gift.
Maybe your guys are blowing the whistle on Yanukovych.
to ligitimise (if necessary) the bombing of Kiev to fight Yanukovich's rule.
Maybe your boys are leaking Janik.
He can't, he is.
They'll do anything to get an agreement signed as it is
It's both money and geopolitics, there's so much at stake
they can't, they're leaking.
They'll do everything they can to sign the agreement as it is.
There is a lot at stake there, both in terms of money and geopolitics.
Then Vova will dump him.
What the hell does he need him for if he does not decide?
Pop had a dog, for Christ's sake.)
He killed her, didn't he? There's no mention of burying her. We're investigating who knows where she was buried. But there's a mention of a number of interesting body parts, so they know.
I know they can smell something wrong once in a while... Maybe that's where it's blowing. Uh... that's not what I meant, what everybody's thinking... I meant... maybe the third eye is at those coordinates... I can see why the second paragraph is about them - they can smell where it's buried.
He killed her, didn't he? There's no mention of burying her. We're investigating who knows where she was buried. But there's a mention of a number of interesting body parts, like they know where she was buried.
I know they can smell something wrong once in a while... Maybe that's where it's blowing. Uh... that's not what I meant, what everyone's thinking... I meant... Maybe that's where the fifth eye is, at those coordinates... I can see why the second paragraph is about them smelling where it's buried.
Holy shit. I'm telling you, a two-timer.)
the priest had a dog, he loved him.
she ate a piece of meat, he killed her.
buried in the ground,
wrote the inscription that
Then Vova will dump him too.
What the fuck does he need if he doesn't decide
Holy crap... I'm telling you, a two-timer.)
That's how the whole affair broke down...
And how beautiful it would have sounded:
Discovery of the century!
The true location and purpose of the third eye in the fifth point of the Sharikov frame of reference has been found!
And other screaming headlines...
Eh-h-h-h-h-h-h...
Oh, man... I'm telling you, a two-timer.)
Not "in the ground."
but "put it under a rock and wrote on the rock..."