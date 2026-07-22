Interesting and Humour - page 2480
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Oh, great! How does it feel subjectively, is it faster than the 8?
The weather has definitely started up faster.
The weather has definitely started to run faster.
Can I make it rain? Hurry up...
Can I make it rain? Hurry up...
This is where you can try
Nope, it's cloudy or faintly cloudy. And such requests are for the Chancellery of Heaven, and we can conjure up some wild berries or mushrooms there.
Oh, can I have some of those mushrooms so I can see a few ticks ahead?
You can, but be careful!
Resolved:)
If the glass was filled and then half-drunk, it is half-empty.
If the glass was empty and then half-filled, it is half-full.
Resolved:)
If the glass was filled and then half-drunk, it is half-empty.
If the glass was empty and then half-filled, it is half-full.