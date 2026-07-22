Interesting and Humour - page 4820

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Alexey Viktorov:

Your children have probably long since finished fifth grade and your grandchildren are not yet there.))))

There's a comma coming - Russian grammar, school curriculum

 
Alexey Viktorov:


It's called an adjective sentence - google it later

 
It is up to the editors to make sure there are no such ambiguities in meaning. By rearranging the girl and the boy (in the text only).
 
denis.eremin:

It's called an adjective sentence - google it later.

denis.eremin:

There's a commain there - Russian grammar, school curriculum

Where's that? Stop being clever and write what you think is right And then you'll learn...

 
Alexey Viktorov:

A comma before "and" is used only in cases of enumeration "and the first, and the second, and the third...". In this text there could not be a comma before "and".

And there it is not a comma before "and", but a comma separating the definition that comes after the defined word "boy", so simply coincides that the comma appears before "and".

In addition, the conjunction "and" can be used not only when enumerating homogeneous members, but also to separate parts of a compound sentence, in which case it is also preceded by a comma, but if there is no common member belonging to both parts.

 
Alexey Viktorov:

Where is that? Stop being clever and write what you think is right. And then you'll learn...

My wife has a natural literacy disorder))) She said, There's a comma in there.!!!

Dmitry Fedoseev:

And there's not a comma in front of the "and", but commas separate the definition that comes after the definable word "boy", so simply coincides that the comma ends up in front of the "and".

In addition, the conjunction "and" may be used not only when enumerating homogeneous members, but also to separate parts of a compound sentence, in which case it is also preceded by a comma, but if there is no common member belonging to both parts.

Boy and girl are not members in common)))

 
Valeriy Yastremskiy:

... She said ...

Truth of the last resort))))


Valeriy Yastremskiy:

Boy and girl don't share dicks)))

Who's arguing that they're different... They share the same penis...

 
Alexey Viktorov:

Where is that? Stop being clever and write what you think is right. And then you'll learn...

Learned - an adjective sentence is marked with commas on both sides.

 
Who cares, the important thing is that the girl was saved from being eaten by the boy.
 

If you look at the source. The girl was not eaten by anyone. She was far away from the boy.

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