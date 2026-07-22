Interesting and Humour - page 4481
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Andrea Bocelli(about him on wikipedia),
Another Besame Mucho (first onehere).
Now - in Las Vegas.
https://youtu.be/EZN2y-bJ-kQ
And to complete the Latin American theme (there are many more, for example, we listened to Rumba Mama by Weather Report as students) -
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Santana - Oye Como Va
And to complete the Latin American theme (there are many more, for example, we listened to Rumba Mama by Weather Report as students) -
---------------
Santana - Oye Como Va
What about El Cóndor Pasa?
A better known version:
What about El Cóndor Pasa?
That was - when I was studying music.
I mean what we used to listen to as students when we got together (from the 70s onwards) - Carlos Santana, Weather Report, King Crimson, Kansas, Jean-Luc Ponty, and so on.
The exotic thing was that two students (including me) were listening to Chicago band at student parties, and we were told by our friends that it was something simple ... but we justified ourselves by saying they had the original 'trumpets' ...
We had one friend who liked Soviet bands and we made fun of him all the time.
It's been many years now, and I listen to Soviet songs that I didn't understand as a student, like Saltykov's Leaves Have Flew Away.
Better later than never.
Better better than worse
Better later than never.
Said someone, lying down on the tracks after the train had passed)
German songs and marches seem pretty good now too.