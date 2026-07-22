Interesting and Humour - page 1168
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It's expensive - the price of diesel is high these days :)
HH: I can't think of any of my acquaintances who would even want to change over to a domestic car from an old foreign car, except for a semi-domestic one - Nissan or Renault made by Avtovaz
Well, well... have you looked at the prices of domestic cars lately? Google how much a Priora costs?
ZS: I think it is better to walk than to drive a domestic car again - very scary, safety first of all
What is there to google. Priora 450 rubles. What foreign car will you take for that kind of money? I mean a new one. And its safety is on a par.
It's not a bad car, it's worth the money.
A lot of people don't have a valuation these days. It's fashionable to badmouth it without knowing the true state of affairs.
What's there to google. A Priora for 450 roubles. What foreign car can you get for that kind of money?
Of the new ones, you can get a Kia Rio. Of the used ones, the Toyota Corola or the mazda 3. Any of those three cars are an order of magnitude better than the new priora. Remarkably, the used cars in this segment are more reliable than the new Avtovaz creations.
How is the rio better? Especially when you consider that it's naked for the money and the Priora is loaded.
How? Have you driven both cars?
at least not timing belts tearing after 20,000, running gear not requiring repair after 5,000 (factory grenades), electric power steering not breaking
Well, if you are a fan of extreme - "got in the car and ... and did not go anywhere, call the garage," then charged domestic car for you, if you want a reliable car first of all - add 200 thousand and forget about the car repair shops for the next 70 000 - 100 000
)))), and how Dima has changed since then.
Here's another one: "You're a fool and your goat is a fool!"
From here (22nm technology from Intel; I counted about 30 rows of silicon atoms in the widest part of the gate, which is at the bottom):