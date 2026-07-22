Interesting and Humour - page 3868

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It's also coloured drinks day:

Happy Holidays to all ;)

 
ingensi:
Hi!

The crew did a good job on the grape harvest, that the ship was transferred to Kamchatka...

And in general, happy holiday, colleague! I didn't wear epaulettes directly - I was head of RTS, a naval tugboat, auxiliary fleet.

But once I helped to repair R-654 on... "bugele"-
This new ship was built in Nikolaev and originally intended for Kamchatka, the crew was formed there.
 

By the way, I was in the Navy too... and exactly NN years ago I was standing in a cordon 5 metres from the pier, meeting some general from Moscow who had come to Vladivostok to celebrate Navy Day... A boat came up and rolled out of there, puffing and puffing slightly, and rolled past us without even looking in our direction.... Then they took us back to the unit and gave us some candy for supper.

Many thanks to Mikhail Sergeyevich Gorbachev and personal thanks to Minister of Defence Ivanov, for a quick demob.

 
In the English section, a South African and a Dutch man argued ... two days of arguing ... It came down to the final "where's the proof" stage... something about the backtest...

And now they're fighting... There's a Chinese man from Shanghai stepping in for the Dutchman today, but so far no one has won anyone ... The one from South Africa is tough...
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

By the way, I was in the Navy too... and exactly NN years ago I was standing in a cordon 5 metres from the pier, meeting some general from Moscow who had come to Vladivostok to celebrate Navy Day... A boat came up and rolled out of there, puffing and puffing slightly, and rolled past us without even looking in our direction.... Then they took us back to the unit and gave us some candy for supper.

Many thanks to Mikhail Sergeyevich Gorbachev and personal thanks to Minister of Defence Ivanov, for a quick demob.



So you never made it? Did you go home as a karas? I went to the galleys for karas. And in my spare time away from the very honourable galley service, I was busy pulling steam from the engine room with two cutters into the galley. Till comrade Gorbachy released you from galley service which was the reason of your hatred to yearlings. And where did you serve in what navy? Probably in the Black Sea Fleet? The tugboat Karl Marx. Don't embarrass yourself here. You're a great sailor here. Translate "stand with the cranes, take the calaboats, and put the sheet on the nagil." I'm writing in your karasev language. What is the name of the sticks that connect the bow and stern mooring ends going from the dinghy to the vessel. A cormorant shrouded in essence of birth cannot be an albatross.
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

By the way, I was in the Navy too... and exactly NN years ago I was standing in a cordon 5 metres from the pier, meeting some general from Moscow who had come to Vladivostok to celebrate Navy Day... A boat came up and rolled out of there, puffing and puffing slightly, and rolled past us without even looking in our direction.... Then they took us back to the unit and gave us some candy for supper.

A big thank you to Mikhail Sergeyevich Gorbachev and a personal thank you to Defense Minister Ivanov for a quick demob.


Prick))) Balkonsky's reply in my personal message:

There are equally uninteresting posts from balkonskgo there and higher up in my personal account, but their publication will be timed to coincide with another holiday.

 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

Prick))) Balkonsky's reply to the private:


you can tell a crucian by the flight -- put the privy out for all to see -- snitches in the navy have two dumbbells in their pocket and overboard

 

Another holiday is coming up. At 1:17, a greeting for today's holiday.


 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

There's another holiday coming up.


you're a sailor -- you can't wait for vdv day.

Specify which holiday you're waiting for -- there are two holidays -- are you looking for rainbows in the sky?

By definition, you can't celebrate V-Day because you're a sailor - that leaves the second option.

 

Just a little bit.
Performer - Jay Chou, Taiwan/China


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