Interesting and Humour - page 4724
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Nah, it doesn't fit. He's a dirty cop, so he's carrying... what if I miss?
You mean you should like modern music now?))
I remembered that with the onset of warm days in the suburbs. My neighbour in the village has the same "composer" now... I close the window - it's hot, open it - it's impossible to programme. It's distracting that shit... I'd love to turn off the light even now, but... my arms have gotten shorter))).
On the contrary, I am surprised by your attitude to street music back then. Not everybody had tape recorders and there were no records. Hearing tunes was always a pleasure. Acoustic systems were different, they did not produce infrasound with the wind as they do now. I used to have a neighbour who was a musician and if he didn't play a tape recorder, he would play his guitar with songs all day long, so it wasn't annoying at all. But now I bought myself some headphones like the blacksmith's - it's nice, I recommend it to everyone. Now the music is weird too - like for zombie robots, all remixes, remakes, covers, you can't find the original, people don't even know what normal music sounds like)).
On the contrary, I wonder about your attitude to street music back then. Not everyone had tape recorders, let alone records. It was always fun to listen to music. Acoustic systems were different, they did not produce infrasound with the wind as they do now. I used to have a neighbour who was a musician and if he didn't play a tape recorder, he would play his guitar with songs all day long, so it wasn't annoying at all. But now I bought myself headphones like a blacksmith - it's nice, I recommend it to everybody. Now the music is strange - like for zombie robots, some remixes, remakes, covers, you can't find the original, people don't even know how normal music sounds))
I'm sure that's what our ancestors used to say: "There was a time when they were banging their bones on skins stretched between trees - that was music! And what is it now? All sorts of drums and whistles were invented. They gather at the entrance of the cave and don't let you sleep after a hard hunt. I have to stuff my ears with moss, I recommend it to everybody!"...))
people don't even know what normal music sounds like))
Yes, Dimitri, normal music is different for everyone. I posted some prog here and people's ears perked up. To each his own, to each his own.
I'm sure that's what our ancestors used to say: "That was the time, banging bones on skins stretched between trees, that was music! And what is it now? All sorts of drums and whistles were invented. They gather at the entrance of the cave and don't let you sleep after a hard hunt. I have to stuff my ears with moss, I recommend it to everybody!)
I don't know, I don't know, I gave my grandfather a listen to Scorp and Iron Maden - he said it was cool.
I don't know, I don't know, I gave my granddad a listen to Scorp and Iron Maden - he said they were cool.
Well, Grandpa's gonna love Aria, too...
I don't know, I don't know, I gave my granddad a listen to Scorps and Iron Madan - he sounded cool.
I don't know, I don't know, I let my grandfather listen to Scorpio and Iron Madden - he said it was dope.
I gave a 14- or 15-year-old kid a listen to Ukupnik, "I'm not a rapist, Sima..." he loved it. He says he's gonna sing the girls off of it.
I was riding in the metro in Moscow a long time ago, across from me was a guy with headphones and a CD player. He took out a Gazmanov CD, put it in a box, reached into his bag and took out a new Gazmanov CD. Different tastes.
That Rodia was
I was riding in the metro in Moscow a long time ago, opposite a guy with headphones and a CD player. I took out a Gazmanov CD, put it in a box, reached into my bag and pulled out a new Gazmanov CD. Different tastes.
Good taste the guy has, only the world's greatest hits are plagiarised there))