Interesting and Humour - page 3408

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CRISPR gene-editing tested in a person for the first time
CRISPR gene-editing tested in a person for the first time
  • 2016.11.15
  • www.nature.com
A Chinese group has become the first to inject a person with cells that contain genes edited using the revolutionary CRISPR–Cas9 technique. On 28 October, a team led by oncologist Lu You at Sichuan University in Chengdu delivered the modified cells into a patient with aggressive lung cancer as part of a clinical trial at the West China...
 
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Девушка из Казани стала самой красивой студенткой России: лучшие фото из соцсетей / Новости Казани. Авто новости Казани. Новости бизнеса в Казани
Девушка из Казани стала самой красивой студенткой России: лучшие фото из соцсетей / Новости Казани. Авто новости Казани. Новости бизнеса в Казани
  • prokazan.ru
Девушка из Казани стала самой красивой студенткой России: лучшие фото из соцсетей, Новости Казани, Авто новости Казань, Бизнес в Казани, Про Город Казань. ДТП Казань
 
It's a lovely day today, I got a reply from Yandex money tech support today. After four (4) months.
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:
It's a lovely day today, I got a reply from yandex money tech support today. After four (4) months.

What's it say? )

ZS: "No money, but you hang in there" ? )))

 

Afrique Simon is an American singer from Mozambique who was born and lived in Brazil for the first 9 years. His real name is Enrique Joaquim Simon. He debuted in 1974 with the song "Mr. Barracuda". In 1975 he released the hit song "Hafanana".

Afrique Simon speaks German, English, Portuguese, French and African, saying: "Language can't be a problem if the rhythm, the music and the sound are all right."

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Hafanana lyrics

Trrrrrrr chacha
Trrrrrrrrr haha

Trrrrrrr haha

Dulunga nimi nadi
Hafanana
Anana kukanela
Shalalala
Dulunga imi us
Hafanana
Anana kukanela
Shalalala
Vienna namunia
Hafanana
Anana kukanela
Shalalala
Vienne Namunia
Hafanana
Anana kukanela
Shalalala

Hey
Wake yu daiyuda
Ulungu hafana
Wake yudi, wake yudayuda
Ula ula nauena
Hey
Wake yu dadya
Ulungu hafana
Wake yudi, wake yudayuda
Ula ula nauena

 
Sergey Golubev:

Hafanana lyrics

Trrrrrrr chacha

Trrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr voomoom
Trrrrrrr haha

Dulunga nimi nadi
Hafanana
Anana kukanela
Shalalala
Dulunga imi us
Hafanana
Anana kukanela
Shalalala
Vienna namunia
Hafanana
Anana kukanela
Shalalala
Vienne Namunia
Hafanana
Anana kukanela
Shalalala

Hey
Wake yu daiyuda
Ulungu hafana
Wake yudi, wake yudayuda
Ula ula nauena
Hey
Wake yu dadaada
Ulungu hafana
Wake yudi, wake yudayuda
Ula ula nauena


The United States Geological Survey (USGS) has discovered the largest untapped oil and gas field in the history of the United States in the Permian Basin in Texas, the agency said.

The authority estimates the formation has an average of 20 billion barrels of oil, 16 trillion cubic metres of natural gas and 1.6 billion barrels of gas condensate.

These reserves are three times the size of those discovered by the authority in 2013 at the Bakken-Three Forks formation, making it the largest field in the country's history.

"The fact that this is the largest oil field we have ever seen shows that even in areas that have produced billions of barrels of oil, there is still the potential to find several billion more," USGS Energy Resources Programme Coordinator Walter Guidroz was quoted as saying in the report.

Геологи обнаружили в Техасе крупнейшее в США месторождение нефти
Геологи обнаружили в Техасе крупнейшее в США месторождение нефти
  • ria.ru
МОСКВА, 16 ноя — РИА Новости/Прайм. Геологическая служба США (USGS) обнаружила в Техасе в пермском бассейне крупнейшее неиспользованное месторождение нефти и газа за всю историю Соединенных Штатов, говорится в сообщении ведомства. По оценкам ведомства, формация имеет в среднем 20 миллиардов баррелей нефти, 16 триллионов кубометров природного...
 
Igor Konyashin:


The US Geological Survey (USGS) has discovered the largest untapped oil and gas field in the Permian Basin in Texas in the history of the United States, the agency said in a statement.

The authority estimates the formation has an average of 20 billion barrels of oil, 16 trillion cubic metres of natural gas and 1.6 billion barrels of gas condensate.

These reserves are three times the size of those discovered by the authority in 2013 at the Bakken-Three Forks formation, making it the largest field in the country's history.

"The fact that this is the largest oil field we have ever seen shows that even in areas that have produced billions of barrels of oil, there is still the potential to find several billion more," USGS Energy Resources Program Coordinator Walter Guidroz was quoted as saying in the report.

Democracy, then, is going nowhere?
 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

What's it say? )

ZS: "No money but you hang in there" ? )))

The most interesting thing they wrote at the end was "Thank you for your question".

Strange that they didn't write how important my question was to them.

 
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A.I. Experiments
A.I. Experiments
  • experiments.withgoogle.com
AI Experiments is a showcase for simple experiments that let anyone play with artificial intelligence and machine learning in hands-on ways, through pictures, drawings, language, music, and more.
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