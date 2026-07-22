Interesting and Humour - page 1962

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Yoschik:
Hi . Do you have snow down south?
No snow. There's lard. Want some?
The year of the Chukchi is coming to an end, right? Next year is "khokhla"? ;)
 
Yoschik:
Hi . Do you have snow down south?

They don't have snow. And there's a lot of volatility.

But we have stability like a cemetery.

 
moskitman:
Next year "hohla"? ;)

let it be "khokhla" )

New Year's Eve + 4 ...... and ...... rain

 
Yoschik:

...

But we have the stability of a cemetery.

It's a nice winter. Warm. )
 
tol64:
It's a nice winter. Warm. )

You don't have snow either.

All the snow, ..... Putin has taken to ...... Sochi for this ...... Olympics

 
Yoschik:

You don't have snow either.

All the snow, ..... Putin has taken to ...... Sochi for this ...... Olympics.

I have some. Proposals for orders and sales are accepted by the secret ... tary until 25.61 local time.

For photos of the secretu...tary contact Ezh.

 
artmedia70:

I have one. Offers for orders and sales are accepted in confidence...until 25.61 local time

For a photo of the secretu...tary, contact Ezh.

She?

 
A man has caught a goldfish: - I want a small factory, a house and a car.
Fish: - OK, but choose between a loan or a lease.
Man: All right, you choose: butter or oil?
 
 
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