Interesting and Humour - page 1962
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Hi . Do you have snow down south?
The year of the Chukchi is coming to an end, right? Next year is "khokhla"? ;)
Hi . Do you have snow down south?
They don't have snow. And there's a lot of volatility.
But we have stability like a cemetery.
Next year "hohla"? ;)
let it be "khokhla" )
New Year's Eve + 4 ...... and ...... rain
...
But we have the stability of a cemetery.
It's a nice winter. Warm. )
You don't have snow either.
All the snow, ..... Putin has taken to ...... Sochi for this ...... Olympics
You don't have snow either.
All the snow, ..... Putin has taken to ...... Sochi for this ...... Olympics.
I have some. Proposals for orders and sales are accepted by the secret ... tary until 25.61 local time.
For photos of the secretu...tary contact Ezh.
I have one. Offers for orders and sales are accepted in confidence...until 25.61 local time
For a photo of the secretu...tary, contact Ezh.
She?
Fish: - OK, but choose between a loan or a lease.
Man: All right, you choose: butter or oil?