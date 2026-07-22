Interesting and Humour - page 3696

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Dmitry Fedoseev:

They make up all sorts of laws, but who would think of implementing them?

Although, maybe just implemented - if a site has reached a certain level of attendance and its owner has not registered with the media committee (or whatever it's called ...), then block it.

So the question is also about users. Everything is not so simple with websites, and if they are created in other countries but in Russian.

To ban? It's like banning the magazines published in Germany!

--

The world has changed and we're being dragged back to the 19th century.

right back to the time of Ivan Vassilyevich...


 
СанСаныч Фоменко:

Putin signs decree against online anonymity

.... thetext of the document proposes to take measures to rule out anonymity of online users and their "irresponsibility and impunity". There are also plans to create a special system to guarantee the "personal safety of users, the confidentiality of their information".


Where is the information from? Specify the source.
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

That's more interesting in the news today:


Well, okay, atheists - they'll go into hiding, go into hiding.

What about Jews, for example? You could lock up everyone who goes to synagogue. They deny the divine nature of Christ

 
Дмитрий:


Well, okay, atheists will hide, go into hiding.

But Jews, for example? You could put everyone who attends synagogue in jail.

Why would it be so cool...


They'll just register at the sektu... Oh, you misspoke... online.

 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

This is more interesting in the news today:



 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

This is more interesting in the news today:

He shouldn't have gone into someone else's territory, well ... he shouldn't have gone into someone else's territory. But it's important that he has his own territory where he doesn't want to go either.

 
Many years ago it was decided to give up watching any TV channels :). Life was so good in the absence of a box.
No one interferes, nothing is imposed. And the news comes faster to the smartphone, and most importantly, there is a choice of alternative opinions. But it seems that this area may also become an area with limited freedom ...
Will we sit in kitchens again? Like in the past century?

P.s.
Got my Komsomol badge, wipe it off and clean it just in case.
 
Yuriy Zaytsev:
years ago it was decided to give up watching any TV channels :). Life turned out so good in the absence of a box.
No one interferes, nothing is imposed. And the news comes faster to the smartphone, and most importantly, there is a choice of alternative views. But it seems that this area may also become an area with limited freedom ...
Will we sit in kitchens again? Like in the last century?


SpaceX wants to send satellites into space to distribute internet in 2019

https://www.igromania.ru/news/67134/SpaceX_hochet_otpravit_v_kosmos_sputniki_dlya_razdachi_interneta_v_2019_godu.html

.

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:
Many years ago it was decided to give up watching any TV channels :). Life turned out so good in the absence of a box.
No one interferes, nothing is imposed. And the news comes faster to the smartphone, and most importantly, there is a choice of alternative opinions. But it seems that this area may also become an area with limited freedom ...
Will we sit in kitchens again? Like in the past century?

P.s.
Got my Komsomol badge, wipe it off and clean it just in case.

Ha ha, I also have a Komsomol badge on my demob uniform.
 
Yuriy Asaulenko:
SpaceX wants to send satellites into space to distribute the internet in 2019
:)
Well that's good to see, the sun will definitely be harder to ban, as will radiation from orbit
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