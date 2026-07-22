Interesting and Humour - page 3696
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They make up all sorts of laws, but who would think of implementing them?
Although, maybe just implemented - if a site has reached a certain level of attendance and its owner has not registered with the media committee (or whatever it's called ...), then block it.
So the question is also about users. Everything is not so simple with websites, and if they are created in other countries but in Russian.
To ban? It's like banning the magazines published in Germany!
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The world has changed and we're being dragged back to the 19th century.
right back to the time of Ivan Vassilyevich...
Putin signs decree against online anonymity
.... thetext of the document proposes to take measures to rule out anonymity of online users and their "irresponsibility and impunity". There are also plans to create a special system to guarantee the "personal safety of users, the confidentiality of their information".
Where is the information from? Specify the source.
That's more interesting in the news today:
Well, okay, atheists - they'll go into hiding, go into hiding.
What about Jews, for example? You could lock up everyone who goes to synagogue. They deny the divine nature of Christ
Well, okay, atheists will hide, go into hiding.
But Jews, for example? You could put everyone who attends synagogue in jail.
Why would it be so cool...
They'll just register at the sektu... Oh, you misspoke... online.
This is more interesting in the news today:
This is more interesting in the news today:
years ago it was decided to give up watching any TV channels :). Life turned out so good in the absence of a box.
SpaceX wants to send satellites into space to distribute internet in 2019
https://www.igromania.ru/news/67134/SpaceX_hochet_otpravit_v_kosmos_sputniki_dlya_razdachi_interneta_v_2019_godu.html
.
Many years ago it was decided to give up watching any TV channels :). Life turned out so good in the absence of a box.
Ha ha, I also have a Komsomol badge on my demob uniform.
SpaceX wants to send satellites into space to distribute the internet in 2019