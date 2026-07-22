Interesting and Humour - page 592

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Karlson:

Only humans and a raven have logical thinking?

Apparently the scientists were from some Russian institute which they got into based on their USE results!

 
MoneyJinn:

Only humans and a raven have logical thinking?

Apparently the scientists were from some Russian institute which they got into based on their USE results!

That's logical!
 
Mischek:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Spa8eHyXD7E&feature=player_embedded
Oh, man... Well done, guys. I used to drive with a kid who had an old Merc and had a titian bumper. They tried to stop us in a 99 too... didn't work.
[Deleted]  
Mischek:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Spa8eHyXD7E&feature=player_embedded
This is called popular justice. It happens when an institution of power, in this case the police, fails to fulfil its functions. In fact, we pay money to the police for this.
 
Mischek:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Spa8eHyXD7E&feature=player_embedded

I have a brother who works as a trucker. Alone, no partner.

They are friendly guys. They always help each other (including those who don't work in their office. I used to think that every office had its own radio frequency - no, they can all hear each other).

 
 
 
 
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