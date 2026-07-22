Interesting and Humour - page 592
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Only humans and a raven have logical thinking?
Apparently the scientists were from some Russian institute which they got into based on their USE results!
Only humans and a raven have logical thinking?
Apparently the scientists were from some Russian institute which they got into based on their USE results!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Spa8eHyXD7E&feature=player_embedded
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Spa8eHyXD7E&feature=player_embedded
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Spa8eHyXD7E&feature=player_embedded
I have a brother who works as a trucker. Alone, no partner.
They are friendly guys. They always help each other (including those who don't work in their office. I used to think that every office had its own radio frequency - no, they can all hear each other).