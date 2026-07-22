Interesting and Humour - page 1489
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Any hard liquor?
A worrying trend. We move at an accelerated pace through the universal electronic identity document (full transition in Russia is planned by 2030) to the identification chips implanted at birth. In which, solely for the convenience of taxpayers, remote-controlled paralytic capsules (especially advanced ones with cyanide) will also be embedded.
It's all flowers. Check this out at your leisure. :) >>>Moon 2112.
It's all flowers. Check this out at your leisure. :) >>>Moon 2112.
It's all flowers. Check this out at your leisure. :) >>>Moon 2112.
It's a cool movie, but I was stoned. Maybe that's why it stuck...
In Seoul, a culinary festival of traditional Korean cuisine was held. One of the dishes on offer was live octopus, which the guests at the festival enthusiastically devoured.
attention source