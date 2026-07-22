Interesting and Humour - page 2555
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It's not. There's no heat. You can even ride on bare heels. That is, of course, if the boat motor allows for speed.
Don't your heels kick in? At speed, the impact on the water should be comparable to the impact on the pavement. Isn't it?
No, I didn't, but friends did.
I couldn't even ride on one ski... I ride on two, lift one right ski, take the ski off with my hand, while I'm holding the ski in my hand... as soon as I drop the ski I fall down... It never worked for me...
If the impact is not tangential, then yes, but still not the same as on the pavement. I used to love diving when I was young, looking everywhere to dive from... ...and I used to get on my belly and on my back...
It's hardly a montage. It's quite real, just the speed needs to be very good and the water smooth.
Let's get a new picture. But just make sure there are no bodies of water.
Here.
Here.
Nope. Too vulgar. I'm going to bed and you're not fooling around.
You are evil, I will leave you...