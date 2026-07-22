Interesting and Humour - page 2555

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AlexeyVik:
It's not. There's no heat. You can even ride on bare heels. That is, of course, if the boat motor allows for speed.
Won't your heels kick back? I mean, at speed, the impact on the water should be comparable to the impact on the pavement. Isn't it?
 
barabashkakvn:
Don't your heels kick in? At speed, the impact on the water should be comparable to the impact on the pavement. Isn't it?

No, I didn't, but friends did.

I couldn't even ride on one ski... I ride on two, lift one right ski, take the ski off with my hand, while I'm holding the ski in my hand... as soon as I drop the ski I fall down... It never worked for me...

If the impact is not tangential, then yes, but still not the same as on the pavement. I used to love diving when I was young, looking everywhere to dive from... ...and I used to get on my belly and on my back...

 
It's hardly a montage. It's quite feasible, just the speed needs to be very good and the water smooth.
 
My calculations (see below) prove conclusively that this is realistic... the main thing is that the water is wet.

 
TheXpert:
It's hardly a montage. It's quite real, just the speed needs to be very good and the water smooth.
I'm not going to prove anything to anyone. But if you are skiing, and there, the support area is larger, if you drop the halyard, you can travel no more than 6-7 meters by inertia. Suppose the speed is not 40, but 80-90 kilometers per hour. Let it be 10-12 meters ... And the wave from the boat must be... In general, think what you want. For me there is doubt and nothing more.
 
Let's get a new picture. But no bodies of water.
 
barabashkakvn:
Let's get a new picture. But just make sure there are no bodies of water.

Here.


 
AlexeyVik:

Here.


Shall we study tax accounting?
 
Nope. Too vulgar. I'm going to bed and you're not fooling around.
 
barabashkakvn:
Nope. Too vulgar. I'm going to bed and you're not fooling around.
It's not right: the ghoul and bribe-taker Koreiko - here you go... and the girl Tanya (student, Komsomol member, athlete and just a beauty) - delete!

You are evil, I will leave you...
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