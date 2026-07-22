Interesting and Humour - page 1870
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Yeah )
Can I see the snow maiden? Isn't it shared?
Asleep on the shelf
Do you like it? Oh yeah, you're just interested in gastronomy. There's nothing to eat, we switched to hedgehogs.
What will you give your dog?
And this ... cat?
I'm going to scratch my dog's tummy, he likes it very much (in fact he likes it very much).
And I'll give the cat pollock, he loves it too. And he can catch his own mice.
PS. I do not know what to give the second cat. Maybe a mouse from the first one? What do you think?
I will scratch my dog's tummy, he loves to have his tummy scratched.
And I'll give the cat pollock as a present, he likes it too. He can catch his own mice.
That's a hell of a deal.
You scratch your belly, the dog's got a lot to eat.
PS. I don't know what to get the second cat. Maybe a mouse from the first one? What do you think?
You don't have to give anything to a cat.
How's that?
One is a mice-puller, the other is a stuffed animal for the children!
We should encourage them both!
That dog only barks at strangers when the owners are close. I'm kind, the other one wouldn't have that "guard" anymore.
How's that?
One is a mice-puller, the other is a stuffed animal for the children!
We should encourage them both!
Then on the morning of the 31st, kick them both to the hooligans.
And before the chimes, you can send them back into the warmth. It'll be a real pleasure. They've had enough.
He has nothing to eat, he eats hedgehogs with needles.
Then on the morning of the 31st, kick them both in the hooligans.
And before the chimes, you'll be back in the warmth. It'll be a joy ride. They've had enough.
He has nothing to eat, he eats hedgehogs with needles.
1) You're the one who kicked your dog's ass on the 31st.
2) I've never had wiskas.
1) You're the one who kicked your dog's ass on the 31st.
Bitch.
I mean, I'm not a dog.
And you can't do that to a dog, it's a dog.
Bitch .
I thought so :((