Interesting and Humour - page 3188
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Earthquake Ukraine 07.08.2016 11:15
That's it? The girls in the background weren't even paying attention.
Regarding this challenge:
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Interesting and Humorous
Sergey Golubev, 2016.08.06 22:18From a collection of problems on arithmetic for primary, or as it was then called in the lower schools of all departments.
1914.
Here's a link to what it was -- you can also download a scan of the textbook itself therehttp://www.liveinternet.ru/users/4021226/post237933725
It's a "Compendium of Anti-Alcohol Content Tasks" for grades 3-7 -- published to promote ideas of teetotaling education.
"It is immeasurably easier to convince someone who is familiar with the effects of alcohol on crime, degeneration, etc., than someone who has been brought up on the proverbs: "Drink and make sense", "Drunk and smart - two grounds in it" and similar pearls of folk wisdom", - explains in the preface the concept of the problem book by the teacher M.M. Belyaev
As for this assignment:
Here is a link to what it was -- you can also download a scan of the textbook itself therehttp://www.liveinternet.ru/users/4021226/post237933725.
It is a "Compendium of Anti-Alcohol Content Tasks" for Grades 3-7 -- published to promote the ideas of teetotaling education.
"It is immeasurably easier to convince someone who is familiar with the effects of alcohol on crime, degeneration, etc., than someone who has been brought up on the proverbs: "Drink, but think", "Drunk, but smart - two grounds in it" and similar pearls of folk wisdom", - explains in the preface the concept of the problem book by the teacher M.M. Belyaev
That is, this is a real arithmetic problem in pre-revolutionary Russia.
Well, why did you shout that it was all a lie and there was no such thing?
So it's a real arithmetic problem in pre-revolutionary Russia.
Well, so why were you shouting here that it was all a lie and there was no such thing?
Why are you twisting everything? He didn't say it was a lie, he doubted it:
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Interesting and Humorous
Andrey F. Zelinsky, 2016.08.06 22:44
Blatant cackle. I doubt it, That such a task was actually in a school textbook.
Why are you twisting everything? He didn't say it was a lie, he doubted it:
He wrote "frank chutzpah".
Why are you twisting everything? He didn't say it was a lie, he doubted it:
The pitch is different. It is one thing to say, "Look at the problems in school textbooks for "junior departments". It is another thing to say, for example, a problem from a specially published textbook for sobriety education.
And the "embarrassing" entry "2,000,000,000 bottles":
-- the thousandths were separated by an "upper comma or apostrophe" -- 2'000'000'000'000 -- but the "dot" was sometimes used as a "multiplication"
-- and there was no unit of measure "bottle" -- a bucket, a pound
p.s. I don't pay attention to his (Dmitry's) posts. Somehow come to mind blotter from the wonderful film "Meeting Place can not change. Excellent role Mikhail Gulko. Was able to accurately convey all the shades of such behavior.
on the most painful part, well........
How do we live now?
on the most painful part, well........
How do we live now?