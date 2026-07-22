Interesting and Humour - page 671
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It would seem that there's nothing dib...ner in Russia that can be invented... But, no, Russian Railways did...
"AiF"
A novelty from Russian Railways
- They say that soon tickets for trains will be sold under new rules. How will they do that? - many passengers are worried.Yes, there is a project according to which "aeroplane rules" will be used for selling train tickets. If it is approved, you will buy a train ticket from January 1, 2013, which will indicate only the carriage. Allocation of seats - lower and upper shelves, side-bars and centre-bars - in a double-decker will be on a first-come, first-served basis. If you come earlier to the station, you get a better seat.
In addition, it is planned to add third shelves in about a third of the carriage - they will be sold for 40% of the normal cost. Spouses will be allowed to buy one ticket for two people and share one shelf.
In order to learn the basic rule of margin trading - "enter a position - put a stop loss", I suggest you watch this hilarious movie!
http://youtu.be/B8cN586JUR8
In order to learn the basic rule of margin trading - "enter a position - put a stop loss", I suggest you watch this hilarious movie!
http://youtu.be/B8cN586JUR8
Asthmatic: Ah... ah...
Geographical: Here, here...
Mathematical: More, more!
Athletic: Faster! More, a little faster...
Scientific: Deeper...
Animal: The woman claws her nails into her back and growls unintelligibly.
Agronomic: Put some more in!
Positive: Oh yes!
Negative: Oh! No... Oh!.. No...
Religious: Oh my God!
Insane: woman bursts out screaming wildly: "Not me!"
Suicidal: I'm going to die!
Criminal: You're killing me...
Threatening: If you stop, I'll kill you! (Checking the sincerity of her threats is not recommended.)
Incestuous: Oh, mother...
Virtual: Masha [22:39:56] Coming
Score.
And why crawl the stoploss around here:
If you don't know what you're doing, stop-loss is useless, you'll burn anyway...
But if you know what you're doing, you don't need a stop-loss... ;)