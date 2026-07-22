Interesting and Humour - page 804
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I went through the whole thing. There was no cartoon.
So it was a Chinese knock-off ))
not 9999 but 999 - there are only 3 digits on the screen, and there is no cartoon - all lies! i passed in 1987-88 year )))))
ZS: android is a cool thing - just got ready to buy a tablet, so I poke my fingers on the screen, and it does such miracles.... the voice dialing is the bomb, I do not know how, but it works well - where you send it, and it writes! )))))
So it was a Chinese knock-off ))
No, definitely not ours, by the way here just saw my friend, he bought his tablet straight from China, he said more than a month on the Internet to track where it goes with the mail, and what is interesting to him the tablet with delivery cost 50$ , the envelope is in hieroglyphs and address in English
If our guys made it, it would cost at least $500 and weigh 2-4 kg instead of 300 g.
Yeah. That's what I figured. By the way, I had an 8-bit when I was a kid. I wish I could get into those turtles, robocop, deejay battle. I can't find any. I can't find them. Everything's different. Alas
Yeah. That's what I figured. By the way, I had an 8-bit when I was a kid. I wish I could get into those turtles, robocop, deejay battle. I can't find any. I can't find them. Everything's different. Alas
PLAY GAME >> http://sketch-out.appspot.com/
You can install an emulator on your computer, download exactly those games, plug in a joystick and go back in time. ))