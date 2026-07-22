Interesting and Humour - page 804

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sumkin75:
I went through the whole thing. There was no cartoon.

So it was a Chinese knock-off ))


 
IgorM:

not 9999 but 999 - there are only 3 digits on the screen, and there is no cartoon - all lies! i passed in 1987-88 year )))))

ZS: android is a cool thing - just got ready to buy a tablet, so I poke my fingers on the screen, and it does such miracles.... the voice dialing is the bomb, I do not know how, but it works well - where you send it, and it writes! )))))

i have tried to send the message farther away, if it works, it means our guys have done it ))
 
sanyooooook:
So it was a Chinese knock-off ))
Yeah. That's what I figured. By the way, I used to have an 8-bit when I was a kid. I wish I could get into those turtles, robocop, deejay battle. I can't find any. I can't find them. Everything's different. Alas
 
sanyooooook: I tried to send it further away but if it suits me it means a domestic job))

No, definitely not ours, by the way here just saw my friend, he bought his tablet straight from China, he said more than a month on the Internet to track where it goes with the mail, and what is interesting to him the tablet with delivery cost 50$ , the envelope is in hieroglyphs and address in English

If our guys made it, it would cost at least $500 and weigh 2-4 kg instead of 300 g.

Sumkin75: Yes, that is how I understood it. By the way, I had an 8 bit when I was a kid. I wish I could get into those turtles, robocop, DJ-boy. Can't find any. I can't find them. Everything's different. Alas
elementary: download the emulator and roms to it, tested works like it used to, my brother was nostalgic a couple of years ago, he downloaded and everything worked
 
sumkin75:
Yeah. That's what I figured. By the way, I had an 8-bit when I was a kid. I wish I could get into those turtles, robocop, deejay battle. I can't find any. I can't find them. Everything's different. Alas
I can't find the link I posted above where you can play online, it's not convenient but better than nothing
 
IgorM:


There's a fashion for it now, a kid put minecraft on his tablet, it's a crapshoot but it's addictive.)
 
Mischek: There's a fashion for it now, a kid put minecraft on his tablet and bam!)
shh shh shh shh shh shh shh shh shh .... my kid just found out today that there's a tablet in the house - i barely took it away from him when he was running his finger over the fish on the wallpaper, we're not answering his question how to play with it yet, but i think he'll ask again tomorrow and i'll have to trade him for his playstation - not interested ))))))
 
sumkin75:
Yeah. That's what I figured. By the way, I had an 8-bit when I was a kid. I wish I could get into those turtles, robocop, deejay battle. I can't find any. I can't find them. Everything's different. Alas
On a computer you can install an emulator, download those games, connect the joystick and go back in time. ))
 

PLAY GAME >> http://sketch-out.appspot.com/



 
tol64:
You can install an emulator on your computer, download exactly those games, plug in a joystick and go back in time. ))
I know that. Been there, done that, on an old computer. I can't find those turtles, robocop. Although, while you're looking for them, you'll slow down on something else, as usual).
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