Interesting and Humour - page 597

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Vladon:


Registered:3670

Allowed:395

Let's watch the trend

217 hours left allowed 395

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Vladon:
I know it's not final, but if YOU have updated this page on the Champ, you would understand why I call it humour. This kind of clipping is 10% out of 100 participants.
It seems to happen every year... Looks like people can't beat the tester. Or they register purely symbolically. Who knows.
 
 
 

Watch out! Fake gold bar!!!

 
 
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