Interesting and Humour - page 597
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British woman hijacks ferry claiming to be "Jack Sparrow"
I know it's not final, but if YOU have updated this page on the Champ, you would understand why I call it humour. This kind of clipping is 10% out of 100 participants.
Watch out! Fake gold bar!!!
In New Zealand, a guy bought a BMW for... $1!