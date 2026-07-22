Interesting and Humour - page 718

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Library in Holland

 

Animals have gone mad

And the horse is a kook.

 
Mischek:

And the horse is a kook.

Reminds me of a joke - a model of a round horse in a vacuum
 

what was it

 
Mischek:

what was it

There's an explanation in the comments: just another day in russia
 
 
Silent:
...

Shock is our way of saying, and what was that?
 
Urain:
Shocker that's our way, and what was that?

editing )

another 5 years and everyone will be able to make a feature film out of plot dice, lead actors and realistic effects

and the world will get boring, completely.

 

Javshan and Ramshud laid the tiles

 
Mischek:

editing )

five more years and everyone will be able to make a feature film out of diced-up plots, lead actors and realistic effects

and the world will get boring, totally (

It will not. Nature will not allow it. For sure it will give birth to something new super mega masterpiece. For example, it will put propellers in us and will launch us into space. So, let's see how you will manage to get bored with it. )))
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