Interesting and Humour - page 1187

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So I opened a can of caviar, and a can of light Dutch beer ... sitting... ...sitting reading...

And there's a thread where they never gave me a banana :(

 
 
 
Photoshop :) although they sometimes grow hair on their backs ... and everywhere ... Again the negativity (as in life) ... we have to be better than in life ...
 

holidays soon ... sea ...

 
newdigital:
Photoshop :) although they sometimes grow hair on their backs ... and everywhere ... negative again (as in life) ... we must be better than in life ...

Maybe at least this will make you smile)

 
 

Meat (video)

 
Mathemat:

Meat (video)

It's impossible to watch ...
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