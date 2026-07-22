Interesting and Humour - page 1187
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So I opened a can of caviar, and a can of light Dutch beer ... sitting... ...sitting reading...
And there's a thread where they never gave me a banana :(
holidays soon ... sea ...
Photoshop :) although they sometimes grow hair on their backs ... and everywhere ... negative again (as in life) ... we must be better than in life ...
Maybe at least this will make you smile)
Meat (video)
Meat (video)