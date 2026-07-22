Interesting and Humour - page 4877
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Got a letter in the mail. One of the best programs according to traders can have a rating of only one star )
At least someone would have said "Peace! WORK! May!" shouted)
Dazdraperma !
;)))https://kulturologia.ru/blogs/310815/26070/
At least someone would have said "Peace! WORK! May!" shouted)
May, peace, work, kebab, vodka!
*
made an indicator on a quotation according to this principle
it's interesting.
I've been looking for it now and couldn't find it.
At least someone should have said "Peace! WORK! MAY!" shouted.)
Yeah, Happy Awakening Day to the Good Goddess.)
An alien printer in action. It's interesting that there aren't many views.
Holidays
Divorce proceedings. The judge speaks to the husband:
- Why did you decide to get a divorce anyway?
- I can't live with such a boring woman," explains the husband.
- Imagine: May Day, I sit down to watch the demonstration on the television, and she's standing next to me, itching, "When are you going to put the tree away, when are you going to put the tree away!"
An alien printer in action. It's interesting that there aren't many hits.
Why should there be many? You do realise this is a joke?