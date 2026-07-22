Interesting and Humour - page 4098
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I apologize that I am intruding into the conversation, but 11 thousand rubles with utility costs already taxed (and if you have a "Khrushchevka" - it's taxed 3 - 4 thousand per month) - is not a pension of a businessman (IE with a good large proceeds such a pension now is not - less), and the prosecutor (or military pension).
My point is that there are no such pensions in the regions.
And in Germany there are different pensions ...
And in general it is difficult to compare - pensions (ours and theirs) and expenses (ours and theirs).
Come on, it's not that complicated.
in germany, the average german spends around 10% of his income on food per month,
In Ukraine, for example, the average Ukrainian spends up to 50% on food per month...
while, in Ukraine, pork costs 100-150 hryvnia, and in England it costs 38 hryvnia.
Where are the difficulties here? one can draw conclusions all by himself,
But such topics are banned, of course, it's politics...
Somewhere in the Urals, in the middle of the Ural Mountains, there is a signpost - "Asia" on one side and "Europe" on the other. I drove past it once.
Sometimes I found it strange to want to move from Europe to Europe. But that was not for us. We are Siberians, we don't need it - we have a huge country - on both sides of the world.
There are a lot of places like that. I used to live here.
Europe on the right, Asia on the left.
We are Siberians, we don't need it - we have a huge country - on both sides of the world.
There is such a "village" near Omsk. It's German. For some reason, housing there is much more expensive than in ordinary villages, and not every Siberian would be able to settle there if he wanted to. But not everyone would refuse.
Because this village is supported by German roots, and everything is very orderly, all is neat and tidy, unlike some Siberian villages where rich owners of the mineral wealth of this vast and rich country still heat with firewood. Even we have managed to build a little piece of Europe, which they also want to get into even here.
And here's another shot of Europe from Asia. This is the old bridge over the Ural. It was blown away every year by an ice drift and a new one was built every year.
On the left is the children's railway station.
Now here's a bridge like this.
There is such a "village" near Omsk. It's German. For some reason, housing there is much more expensive than in ordinary villages, and not every Siberian would be able to settle there if he wanted to. But not everyone would refuse.
Because this village is supported by German roots, and everything is very orderly, all is neat and tidy, unlike some Siberian villages where rich owners of the mineral wealth of this vast and rich country still heat with firewood. Even we have managed to build a little piece of Europe, which even here want to get into.
there is such a thing:
Motherland. I'm going to my homeland, Let them scream - ugly, but we like her, Sleeping beauty,To the bastard is trusting, And to us - tra-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la... Hey - chief!..
Come on, it's not that complicated.
in germany, the average german spends around 10% of his income on food per month,
In Ukraine, for example, the average Ukrainian spends up to 50% on food per month...
while, in Ukraine, pork costs 100-150 hryvnia, and in England it costs 38 hryvnia.
where are the difficulties here? one can draw conclusions all by himself,
but such topics are banned - it's politics...
I deleted my post (it was off-topic).
But you quoted it ...
-------------
Costs are different: public utilities are different, prices are different, life is different.
But I know pensions in the regions (although I am not a pensioner, of course), and my future pension, too, counted on the website of the tax ... 9 thousand and something ...
And I was at the OSCE, and so on ... 9-something... and the population: 8.
The military (former) go on a different scale, and they have a higher pension (and rightly so).
But former civilians in the regions if 11 thousand - it is the limit.
-------------
In general, pensions are a painful issue, I suggest we not discuss it.
There is such a thing:
"I'm going to my homeland, Even though they say she's ugly, We like her, Sleeping beauty,Trusting bastards, But to us, tra-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la... Hey, boss!...
The country is the people. And shouting ugly, shouting at the mirror. And you're proud to be a freak, justifying it with the fact that you are what you are. And then, about liking it is a deceitful notion deep down inside. Give everyone in the country the opportunity to leave, and see how many patriots stay here. Most of the population just doesn't have the opportunity to do so.
All that's left to do is booze andblah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah... Hey, boss!
That's the end of the story, because the way it is, you are a negative troll, and trolling with positivity against the backdrop of a sour reality is an objective boon.
...We, too, by the way, are doing quite well in terms of amenities.
The number of homeless people in the Russian Federation as of 2016 is between 3 and 4.5 million.
500thousand Russians live in caravans, barges, chums, kibitzes and yarangs.
64 thousand Russians are homeless (most are men of working age), that is completely without a roof over their heads and live in street conditions and lodgings.
Russians live in a constant lack of communal infrastructure. Almost 11% of homes in Russian cities do not have running water, hot water is not available in almost 20% of flats,
sewage is not available in 12%, central heating is not available in 8%, and almost 34% of the urban housing stock is not gasified.
The overall depreciation of the communal networks has reached 70%. That is the lamentable conclusion reached by the Russian Union of Engineers (RUE) after analyzing the state of the utilities sector in 164 cities across the country.
According to Rosstat, the number of people living in housing unequipped with water supply was estimated at 29.2 million, sewerage - 34.9 million,
heating - 22.2 million, hot water supply - 47.1 million.
As of the first quarter of 2016, the gasification rate in the Russian Federation was 66.2%. Is that a lot or a little? Let us compare the gasification rate of other countries:
Holland - 99.9%, Armenia - 93%, Azerbaijan - 80%, Uzbekistan - 75%, Ukraine - 72%.
The average gasification rate in Europe exceeds 90%. How is it possible that a great gas power cannot provide its inhabitants with gas at least according to the average European standards?
Somewhere in the Urals, in the middle of the Ural Mountains, there is a signpost - "Asia" on one side and "Europe" on the other. I drove past it once.
...
The Europe-Asia border is an epic in history.
The number of homeless people in the Russian Federation as of 2016 is between 3 and 4.5 million.
500thousand Russians live in caravans, barges, chums, kibitzes and yarangs.
64 thousand Russians are homeless (most are men of working age), that is completely without a roof over their heads and live in street conditions and lodgings.
Russians live in a constant lack of communal infrastructure. Almost 11% of homes in Russian cities do not have running water, hot water is not available in almost 20% of flats,
sewage is not available in 12%, central heating is not available in 8%, and almost 34% of the urban housing stock is not gasified.
The overall depreciation of the communal networks has reached 70%. That is the lamentable conclusion reached by the Russian Union of Engineers (RUE) after analyzing the state of the utilities sector in 164 cities across the country.
According to Rosstat, the number of people living in housing unequipped with water supply was estimated at 29.2 million, sewerage at 34.9 million,
heating at 22.2 million and hot water supply at 47.1 million.
As of the first quarter of 2016, the gasification rate in the Russian Federation was 66.2%. Is this a lot or a little? Let us compare the gasification rate of other countries:
Holland - 99.9%, Armenia - 93%, Azerbaijan - 80%, Uzbekistan - 75%, Ukraine - 72%.
The average gasification rate in Europe exceeds 90%. How is it possible that a great gas power cannot provide its inhabitants with gas at least according to the average European standards?
To be honest, I have never seen as many poor young people as I have seen in Australia these days (not aborigines) (I was there three times for several years at a time) - only Bosnia in the 90s was bigger.
That is - it's all relative too ... somewhere they talk about it, somewhere they don't.