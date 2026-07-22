Interesting and Humour - page 4568
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not enough kittens, we need to add
On, like, a note in the husband's name -- women's handwriting
On, like, a note in the husband's name -- women's handwriting.
I agree. It's written by a woman of character, confident in her own right.
I agree. A woman of character, confident in her own right, writes.
And why did she write the integral sign through the letter S and put the limits on the right? What does it mean?
That she was Fedoseyev's wife -- immediately rushed to solve the integral.
That she was Fedoseyev's wife -- immediately rushed to solve the integral.
Pray we never meet.
Was able to lose 75kg . Before and after:
No, she ate it, leaving part of her left leg for later.
Here's what happens if there's a shitstorm in the thread and the moderator can't hold his nerve
https://s01.yapfiles.ru/files/1135155/.gif