Interesting and Humour - page 4568

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not enough kittens, we need to add


 
Nikolai Krylov:


On, like, a note in the husband's name -- women's handwriting

 
Andrey F. Zelinsky:

On, like, a note in the husband's name -- women's handwriting.

I agree. It's written by a woman of character, confident in her own right.

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

I agree. A woman of character, confident in her own right, writes.

And why did she write the integral sign through the letter S and put the limits on the right? What does that tell you?
 
Try solving this integral.
 
Vladimir Tkach:
And why did she write the integral sign through the letter S and put the limits on the right? What does it mean?

That she was Fedoseyev's wife -- immediately rushed to solve the integral.

 
Andrey F. Zelinsky:

That she was Fedoseyev's wife -- immediately rushed to solve the integral.

Pray we never meet.

 
Nikolai Krylov:

Was able to lose 75kg . Before and after:

No, she ate it, leaving part of her left leg for later.

 

Here's what happens if there's a shitstorm in the thread and the moderator can't hold his nerve


https://s01.yapfiles.ru/files/1135155/.gif



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