Interesting and Humour - page 594

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A popular website for traders has received a letter from a 25-year-old girl who writes literally the following:
 

I knew it.

I managed to get a picture of the real Winnie the Pooh.

Christopher Robin Milne on the right, his father Alan Milne on the left.

That's why I like honey so much, I'm going to get some.

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Mischek:
On a popular website for traders there is a letter from a 25-year-old girl who writes literally the following:
This letter, by the way, is very old. I read a book a long time ago on finance or on financiers, and there was a similar letter. It is likely to be the same letter, only slightly adapted to Russia.
 
peripatetikos:
Another tungsten-filled gold tile has been discovered, now in Manhattan.

liked the comment:

I think they call it the CIA, because only a special facility can melt tungsten into bullion.

 
 
 
 
 
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