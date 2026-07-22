Interesting and Humour - page 594
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I knew it.
I managed to get a picture of the real Winnie the Pooh.
Christopher Robin Milne on the right, his father Alan Milne on the left.
That's why I like honey so much, I'm going to get some.
On a popular website for traders there is a letter from a 25-year-old girl who writes literally the following:
Another tungsten-filled gold tile has been discovered, now in Manhattan.
liked the comment:
I think they call it the CIA, because only a special facility can melt tungsten into bullion.