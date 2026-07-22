Interesting and Humour - page 1706

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ALXIMIKS:

MQL4 Reference/ Language Fundamentals/ Object Oriented Programming/Inheritance

I thought it was in the table ....

and the nickname is appropriate )
 
ALXIMIKS:

...

I thought the table only had elements...

Sounds like you skipped chemistry class in school where you studied the Mendeleev table. Catch up, it's amazingly interesting.
 
Yoschik:
That's no way to behave, boy.
Is there a problem?
 
 
ALXIMIKS:

Why write about something you don't know and don't understand at all, dear Us?

Address this question to yourself. In the example of the Mendeleev table, the inaccuracy of the wording is acceptable, because it is the OOP aspects that are being studied, not the features of chemical reactions. From the point of view of OOP, the classification is correct.
 
C-4:
Address this question to yourself. In the Mendeleev table example, the inaccuracy of the wording is acceptable, as it is the OOP aspects that are being studied, not the features of the chemical reactions. From the point of view of OOP, the classification is correct.
I have nothing against PLO, but from the point of view of logic and general chemistry, it is absurd.
 
Yoschik:
http://ibigdan.livejournal.com/14032161.html
accordion
 
Yoschik:
http://ibigdan.livejournal.com/14032161.html

The dog would have dented the bonnet too.

 
Contender:

The dog would have crumpled the bonnet too.

the dog wouldn't have jumped off the bonnet

With that logic, you could have written - an elephant would have dented the whole car

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