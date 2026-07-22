Interesting and Humour - page 1706
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
MQL4 Reference/ Language Fundamentals/ Object Oriented Programming/Inheritance
I thought it was in the table ....
...
I thought the table only had elements...
That's no way to behave, boy.
Why write about something you don't know and don't understand at all, dear Us?
Address this question to yourself. In the Mendeleev table example, the inaccuracy of the wording is acceptable, as it is the OOP aspects that are being studied, not the features of the chemical reactions. From the point of view of OOP, the classification is correct.
http://ibigdan.livejournal.com/14032161.html
http://ibigdan.livejournal.com/14032161.html
The dog would have dented the bonnet too.
The dog would have crumpled the bonnet too.
the dog wouldn't have jumped off the bonnet
With that logic, you could have written - an elephant would have dented the whole car