Interesting and Humour - page 4491
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
...
Yeah... Not writing for LSD yet? It's kind of "offended" by pundits for nothing, as it's a great cure for (fanfare) alcohol addiction ... And from many bad ailments as well. Moreover, treatment is achieved through mind-altering method - simply one does not need his addiction. But there are side effects manifested by hallucinations. But in high doses. And it is not physically addictive. In fact, the struggle against it is a struggle for sources of income.
However, there are also opposing views in favour of banning it.
Yeah... Not writing for LSD yet? It's kind of "offended" by pundits in vain, as it's a great cure for (fanfare) alcohol addiction ... And from many bad ailments as well. Moreover, treatment is achieved through mind-altering method - simply one does not need his addiction. But there are side effects manifested by hallucinations. But in high doses. And it is not physically addictive. In fact, the fight against it is a fight for sources of income.
However, there are opposing views in favour of banning it.
All such should be sent to Grandpa Kuzmich's stable for coding.
All such people should be sent to Grandpa Kuzmich's stable for coding.
What do you mean? I'm sorry - I don't get it.
Regarding libraries
They should all be sent to Grandpa Kuzmich's stable for coding.
This proves once again that the banana can't dance.
Yeah... Not writing for LSD yet? It's kind of "offended" by pundits in vain, as it's a great cure for (fanfare) alcohol addiction ... And from many bad ailments as well. Moreover, treatment is achieved through mind-altering method - simply one does not need his addiction. But there are side effects manifested by hallucinations. But in high doses. And it is not physically addictive. In fact, the struggle against it is a struggle for sources of income.
However, there are opposing views in favour of banning it.
Naturally, I began to realise that there was good money to be made from it. I had thought of everything. There's plenty of local, wild hemp in the area. Pluck it, sushi it, prepare the cure. All that was left was to find a doctor with a degree. We open "Horns and Horses", I supply the potion, and in six months all the alcoholics in town will be treated by my "Dr. Dolittle", who will also not know the recipe for the drink.
You're going to jail.
Naturally, I began to realise that there was good money to be made from it. I had thought of everything. There's plenty of local, wild hemp in the area. Pluck it, sushi it, prepare the cure. All that was left was to find a doctor with a degree. We open the Horns and Horses, I supply the potion, and in six months all the alcoholics in town will be treated by my "Dr. Dolittle," who will also not know the recipe for the drink.
I'd better get on with my trills.
:)
How about (colon) you keep quiet about cannabis and other decoctions, and I'll never ask to go to the zoo in St. Petersburg again?
I'd better get on with my trills.
:)
How about (colon) you keep quiet about cannabis and other decoctions and I never ask to go to the zoo in St. Petersburg again?
Like what? I'm sorry - I don't understand.
The kind you're writing about. I thought you were going to ask what bad habits Grandpa Kuzmich is curing. ALL of them.