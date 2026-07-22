Interesting and Humour - page 2719
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What's this? A clock made from a Soviet vacuum-luminescent display?
Radio enthusiasts will understand ...
It's cool, but it's a bit outlandish and non-technological. It's just for a teenager's get-together.
I remember in the early 80th in a shop called Young Technician (in St.Petersburg, near metro station Avtovo) I bought a set of radio components for electronic watches for 3 rubles. 30 cents and a display for 1 rub. 60 cents.
I made a nice clock with an alarm clock and gave it to my friends. It was a worthy gift at the time.
It's cool, but it's a bit outlandish and non-technological. The only thing you could do at a teenager's get-together.
I remember that in the early 80s I used to buy a set of radio components for electronic watches at the Young Technician shop (not far from Avtovo underground station) for 3 rubles. 30 cents and a display for 1 rub. 60 cents.
I made a nice clock with an alarm clock and gave it to my friends. It was a worthy gift at the time.
Tomorrow is a new working week
A KLM-Air France Boeing 777 aircraft flying from Osaka to Amsterdam, due to strong winds of up to 120 km/h and rain,
miraculously escaped the crash and landed safely at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport.
"The man in the queue". One of the kindest commercials ever made.
"The man in the queue". One of the kindest commercials ever made.