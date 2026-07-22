Interesting and Humour - page 2719

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Timur Gatin:
What's this? A clock made from a Soviet vacuum-luminescent display?
yeah, someone was bored in the 21st century)
 
Vladimir Zubov:

Radio enthusiasts will understand ...

It's cool, but it's a bit outlandish and non-technological. It's just for a teenager's get-together.

I remember in the early 80th in a shop called Young Technician (in St.Petersburg, near metro station Avtovo) I bought a set of radio components for electronic watches for 3 rubles. 30 cents and a display for 1 rub. 60 cents.
I made a nice clock with an alarm clock and gave it to my friends. It was a worthy gift at the time.

 
Pavel Gotkevitch:

It's cool, but it's a bit outlandish and non-technological. The only thing you could do at a teenager's get-together.

I remember that in the early 80s I used to buy a set of radio components for electronic watches at the Young Technician shop (not far from Avtovo underground station) for 3 rubles. 30 cents and a display for 1 rub. 60 cents.
I made a nice clock with an alarm clock and gave it to my friends. It was a worthy gift at the time.

There was also an interesting set in the Gastronome shop - "Wheat" 3rub.62kop. + melted cheese "Druzhba" 7kop. My friends were also delighted.
 

Tomorrow is a new working week

Work week ahead

 
Congratulations to all sailors on the Navy Day
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A KLM-Air France Boeing 777 aircraft flying from Osaka to Amsterdam, due to strong winds of up to 120 km/h and rain,

miraculously escaped the crash and landed safely at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport.


 

"The man in the queue". One of the kindest commercials ever made.

 
Karputov Vladimir:

"The man in the queue". One of the kindest commercials ever made.

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