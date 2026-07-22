Interesting and Humour - page 322

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It was, or it wasn't, but it's fun))
 
Thu, 17 May 2012 10:12:01 +0400

Muscovites, you are lying. I watched the inauguration, there are no traffic jams in Moscow. (c) bash.
 

sergeev:

Видете что здесь написано?

NO?

But the Chinese see..:

Score! Pulling, pulling myself at the corners of my eyes, and then the inscription sort of "manifested" itself. How the neural net in my head works, I don't know.
 
You can also squint or look at the monitor from a side angle.)
 
Defocused vision rules.
 

If there's no fish, there'll be kebab

 

Creative

 
Mischek:

Creative

That's the kind of creativity that really costs money.
 

Oh, man. I just noticed. It turns out the farther away we are, the longer they live. Must be a coincidence.

 

Robots, they are so different

Trust Technology Japan offers the market a cute pet - a robotic cockroach. If the last cockroach - thanks to progressive insecticides - has been around for too long and you're already bored, you can get the Gokiraji for $20. The insect has legitimate wings, six legs - and for some reason a light bulb on the back, like a firefly. Gokiraji is controlled by a remote control and obediently runs wherever you tell it to go: to welcome guests, to please your wife in the kitchen, etc.

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