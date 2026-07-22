Interesting and Humour - page 2400

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Mischek:

118 rubles ?

 
YuraZ:

118 rubles ?

Of course it is, because the product is domestic.
 

Probably the programmer's wife.

We should have a local contest, with mql5 code on her back.

 
Mischek:
Of course, because the product is domestic.

:-))) however... there will be no demand... except as a rarity.


 
YuraZ:

:-))) however... there will be no demand... except as a rarity


About the dead donkey's ears is very good in Pelevin's "Numbers". I recommend it.
 

and that's... Are they the only ones left in there? Then it's kind of cheap... Maybe in Tsarist rubles in gold?

And where's the rest?

 

Karelian village


 
Silent:


And where's the rest of it?

The Komunyaks are gone, only eggs are left.
 
 
Contender:
The one about the dead donkey's ears is very good in Pelevin's Numbers. I recommend it.

I also like

"don't bang your bald head on the parquet."

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