Interesting and Humour - page 2400
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118 rubles ?
118 rubles ?
Probably the programmer's wife.
We should have a local contest, with mql5 code on her back.
Of course, because the product is domestic.
:-))) however... there will be no demand... except as a rarity.
:-))) however... there will be no demand... except as a rarity
and that's... Are they the only ones left in there? Then it's kind of cheap... Maybe in Tsarist rubles in gold?
And where's the rest?
Karelian village
And where's the rest of it?
The one about the dead donkey's ears is very good in Pelevin's Numbers. I recommend it.
I also like
"don't bang your bald head on the parquet."