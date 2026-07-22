Interesting and Humour - page 2449
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And the impression is that one frame has been retouched and the software transfers everything to the moving face. That doesn't exist in nature (it's written about in the article).
Exactly, it is in nature.
A grid with nodes anchored to the face control points is superimposed on the face. Then the tone is applied to the mesh. The grid simply follows the movement of the control points. There are a lot of such meshes. There are a number of grids in the form of layers for each part of the face to be retouched. When you select a layer, the retouching tools for the selected layer appear. (It is the way it is done in the clip, but how it is done in the application - I don't know). In 3D Studio MAX, for example, the software's virtual camera is linked to the video's anchor points. And this software camera follows the movement of the real camera that was used to capture the processed video. I think Camera Motions is called (I haven't looked into max for a long time).
That's what got me interested in the name of the software used to do all these effects. Clearly working with dynamic layers. I don't know if Photoshop is capable of doing that.
Photoshop is for removing markers
This is where I don't understand the "news" at all. This kind of motion capture - facial animation - has been around for quite some time. Why do you think 3D videos, where animated computer characters are all over the place, write actors in the credits? Live actors with markers on their bodies are filmed. The software then simply replaces the actor with 3D characters using Motion Capture animation.
It's strange that this is being presented as high tech and advanced news.
Exactly what is in nature.
A grid with anchor nodes to the face control points is applied to the face. Then the tone is applied to this grid. The grid simply follows the movement of the control points. There are a lot of such meshes. They are in the form of layers for each part of the face being retouched. They are all in the form of layers. When you select a layer, the retouching tools for the selected layer appear. (This is how it is done in the clip, but how it is done in the software - I don't know). For example, in 3D Studio MAX there is a linkage of the program's virtual camera to video nodes. And this software camera follows the movement of the real camera that was used to capture the processed video. I think Camera Motions is called (I haven't looked into max for a long time).
That's what got me interested in the name of the software used to do all these effects. Clearly working with dynamic layers. I don't know if Photoshop is capable of doing that.
Possible in After Effects.
Examples:
Vo! How they paint black and white films- in the video article
There's also a bit more here."An experienced "filler" can process from 5 seconds to a minute of film images in an hour."
One keyframe is coloured and the mask is manually transformed on the following frames.
Colourisation - https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/%CA%EE%EB%EE%F0%E8%E7%E0%F6%E8%FF
There are rockets flying around mql5.com. Has anyone seen it? ;)