Interesting and Humour - page 1992

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Gea

Whoo!

 
artmedia70:
 
artmedia70:
 
artmedia70:
ONLY FOR YOUNG
 
Yoschik:
"It was good when I was a kid: you wrapped tinsel around a tree, climbed under a tree, ate a tangerine, and you were in a fairy tale! Nowadays, you don't know what to wrap, where to climb, and what to eat, at least to get you in the New Year's mood.
Have a peyote instead of a tangerine. You will be in a good mood and have a fairy tale. )))
 
tol64:
Have a peyote instead of a tangerine. It'll put you in the mood for a fairy tale. )))
what's that? a peyote mushroom?
 
tol64:
Eat peyote instead of tangerine. It'll put you in the mood for a fairy tale. )))

Shit, it's a cactus, you eat the cactus. I sleep on it.

 

TREND ! There's a trend.

Where are my skis?

 
Yoschik:
what's that? a mushroom?
Yoschik:

Shit, it's a cactus, you eat the cactus. I sleep on it.

You wanted to go to the fairy tale, not me. Drugs are antitank. )))
 
tol64:
You wanted the story, not me. Drug addict. )))

He eats cacti from morning till night with sour cream and ketchup, and I'm a dope fiend.

So cacti cuts out logic.

And British scientists don't know.

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