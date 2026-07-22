Interesting and Humour - page 1992
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Gea
Whoo!
"It was good when I was a kid: you wrapped tinsel around a tree, climbed under a tree, ate a tangerine, and you were in a fairy tale! Nowadays, you don't know what to wrap, where to climb, and what to eat, at least to get you in the New Year's mood.
Have a peyote instead of a tangerine. It'll put you in the mood for a fairy tale. )))
Eat peyote instead of tangerine. It'll put you in the mood for a fairy tale. )))
Shit, it's a cactus, you eat the cactus. I sleep on it.
TREND ! There's a trend.
Where are my skis?
what's that? a mushroom?
Shit, it's a cactus, you eat the cactus. I sleep on it.
You wanted the story, not me. Drug addict. )))
He eats cacti from morning till night with sour cream and ketchup, and I'm a dope fiend.
So cacti cuts out logic.
And British scientists don't know.