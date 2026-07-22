Interesting and Humour - page 1138

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sanyooooook:
He kept coming on to me, trying to pull something off.
Did you buy the beer?
 
Mischek:
Did you buy the beer?
Beer will make the sled swell up and look like bits - better whisky or cognac - you can polish the horse with vodka
 
abolk:
Beer will make the sled swell up and look like bits - better whisky or cognac - you can polish the horse with vodka

It's just that one late Friday night in the fourth forum, he discovered that everyone was having a good time and he was the opposite.

He forgot it was Friday.

Oh, that was... .

Everyone was to blame. Everyone who didn't remind him beforehand.

Most of all, he was ranting and raving about the beer he hadn't bought beforehand.

 
Mischek:

Most of all, he was ranting and raving about the beer he hadn't bought beforehand.

 
 
Mischek:
Did you buy the beer?
There was no text alert.
 
sanyooooook:
there was no text message alert
 
 
sanyooooook:
There was no text message alert.

and I didn't ask you what you had and didn't have.

The answer doesn't count, it's a logical fallacy.

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