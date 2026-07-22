Interesting and Humour - page 1138
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He kept coming on to me, trying to pull something off.
Did you buy the beer?
Beer will make the sled swell up and look like bits - better whisky or cognac - you can polish the horse with vodka
It's just that one late Friday night in the fourth forum, he discovered that everyone was having a good time and he was the opposite.
He forgot it was Friday.
Oh, that was... .
Everyone was to blame. Everyone who didn't remind him beforehand.
Most of all, he was ranting and raving about the beer he hadn't bought beforehand.
Most of all, he was ranting and raving about the beer he hadn't bought beforehand.
Did you buy the beer?
there was no text message alert
There was no text message alert.
and I didn't ask you what you had and didn't have.
The answer doesn't count, it's a logical fallacy.