Interesting and Humour - page 4726
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And you read it, an amazing woman. Didn't know anything about her before this picture.
Thank you. (chuckles) It's interesting. But there's no place for Dudu there. Wrong ears))))
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Various innovations have been made this decade to ensure that the driver is not killed if they are involved in an accident. One of these was made and applied to a concept car called the Sir Vival. Called the "safest" concept car at the time and designed by Walter Jerome of Worcester, Massachusetts, in 1958, he modified a 1948 Hudson to become the first Sir Vival prototype to realise this concept.
Physically this concept car consisted of two separate parts, namely the front, which contains the car's engine and has a rubber bumper on its side and is mounted separately with the rear, which is the passenger cabin and is connected to a revolving joint.
The separate front section is expected to absorb the impact if a collision occurs at the front, so that the passenger cab is safe from destruction. The installation of a rubber bumper on the Sir Vival lip is also designed to absorb impacts at low speeds.
Another and most significant innovation is the driver's seat, which is made higher than the passenger's seat, resembling an armoured personnel carrier's turret. With this design, W Jerome believes that the driver will be able to sit alone and not interfere with the passengers, and then be able to concentrate 100% on the highway.
The front cylindrical glass is not fitted with a conventional windscreen wiper because it blocks the view when it rains. This muffler glass rotates on its own and there is a vertical windscreen wiper on the rear driver's side that will wipe away the mud. There are also other safety features in the Sir Vival interior, such as padded liners and a roll cage.
But unfortunately, the brilliant idea put forward by Walter K Jerome attracted less attention from the global automotive community at the time. One reason the Sir Vival was less desirable was its "strikingly unorthodox two-piece" design and the more shocking $10,000 price tag (the Cadillac Series 62 started at around $5,000), or perhaps there were many cooler cars in the late 50s and early 60s.
There are only a few prototype cars that were produced, and what's more, it's very difficult to get these types of cars preserved today.
You need a rest!
music is not to be enjoyed
you can't have politics.
only an informative video remains!
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flew away !
Yuri Dud and Grand Duchess Xenia Alexandrovna
A friend is good, but I don't know both of them. For I don't watch TV.
And you read it, an amazing woman. Didn't know anything about her before this picture.
The amazing thing is what she and her seven children lived on.
Funny pictures
A real poster from the 1920s
Funny pictures.
I think it's Alexei Viktorov, isn't it?