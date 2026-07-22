Interesting and Humour - page 488

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Interesting:

The brain of the same dolphins is no inferior to ours. In some respects even superior.

We still have a lot to learn from them, if anything.

Yeah. Great! I've taken a closer look. It is quite possible, under favourable circumstances, that these marvellous creatures could one day escape to earth through the process of evolution, change physically and become creative. If man fails, then nature still has plenty of species to try to achieve its goals. ))
 
Mischek:
Organizm, he's not a ts, he's smart and very experienced and it's no credit to the head he wears. It is simply a gift.
In this world, not everything is as simple as it may seem at first glance. ))
 
tol64: It is quite possible, under the right circumstances, that these wonderful creatures might one day be able to get out
Well, they already did. And then they came back. The fish must taste better.
 
Mathemat:
Well, they already got out. And then they came back. The fish must taste better.

Right, dolphins (cetaceans) are mammals, and used to run around on land like wolves.

So too used to run on land, now living some 120 species of marine mammals, traditionally divided into five groups highlighted below.[1]

Sea urchins and cetaceans are descended from ancestors of ungulates, while pinnipeds, sea otters and polar bears have their origins in ancient nomads. Morphological similarities within this polyphyletic group are explained by convergent and parallel evolution.

In addition, cetaceans are the largest known animals that have ever lived on Earth.

Of the cetacean family of dolphins , the largest dolphin is the killer whale, the only living member of the killer whale genus.

Whales have the biggest brains, bigger than any creature that ever lived on earth.

 

Urgent to the room

Russia's entire shot put team arrested

 
While banned on four, I'll take a break in this thread.
 

Eyeslomax (horse theme)

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