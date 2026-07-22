Interesting and Humour - page 4756
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The things they come up with to effectively kill people. Self-guided bullets.(((
Finally!
It was long overdue
I mean, the department has a lot to invest in, there's a lot of work to be done. Just fields of uncultivated work! And margins of uncultivated fields where there is a treasure trove of cobs to be harvested.
I don't think the current location of the BUTTON is ahead of the curve, but at least it's ahead of the curve.
That is, the department has a lot to invest in, there is a lot of work to be done. Just fields of uncultivated work! And margins of uncultivated fields where there is a treasure trove of cobs to be harvested.
I think it's very well done.
I wish they wouldn't drop the notification icons in the submenu
Blondie read the Documentation and got darker.
That's how I found out about the existence of the MQL5 language.
I see.
The creepiness came out of the blue. You can't tell me not to have a good time in the basement.
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But... There's one big no-no.
It's better to live in a family than not in a basement.
Ha, ha...