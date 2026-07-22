Interesting and Humour - page 4756

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The things they come up with to effectively kill people. Self-guided bullets.(((


 
transcendreamer:

Finally!

It was long overdue

maybe not ? I don't think the current location of the BUTTON is not only ahead of current trends, but at least just ahead of the curve.

I mean, the department has a lot to invest in, there's a lot of work to be done. Just fields of uncultivated work! And margins of uncultivated fields where there is a treasure trove of cobs to be harvested.
 
Maxim Kuznetsov:
I don't think the current location of the BUTTON is ahead of the curve, but at least it's ahead of the curve.

That is, the department has a lot to invest in, there is a lot of work to be done. Just fields of uncultivated work! And margins of uncultivated fields where there is a treasure trove of cobs to be harvested.

I think it's very well done.

I wish they wouldn't drop the notification icons in the submenu

 
A man gets used to everything, we'll get used to the new location of the "forum" button. It's a matter of time, but so far my hand always habitually leads the mouse to the right to the end of the main menu:) and when it does not find the forum button it moves to the left. I guess mcl hired a new usability specialist. And he's decided it's better for the site.
[Deleted]  

Blondie read the Documentation and got darker.

That's how I found out about the existence of the MQL5 language.

[Deleted]  
Uladzimir Izerski:

I see.

The creepiness came out of the blue. You can't tell me not to have a good time in the basement.

-

But... There's one big no-no.

It's better to live in a family than not in a basement.

Volodya, did you understand what you wrote? Too much starch?
 
I love my job,
I'll be here on Saturday
♪ And on Sunday, of course
Here I'll celebrate my birthday,
New Year's Eve, Eighth of March
I'll sleep here tomorrow!

If I don't fall ill
I won't lose my temper, I won't get mad,
I'll be here for all the sunrises
All sunsets and hellos!

I'm a workaholic, workaholic,
And I'm... an immortal pony!

But one day at work
if you find me ¶
¶¶ I'm not moving ¶¶
♪ And I'm not laughing... ♪
# You should know that I'm a hard-working pony
And I 'm dead in the water ♪
 

Ha, ha...


 
https://olegmakarenko.ru/1939456.html
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Восемь законов интернета
  • 2020.08.29
  • olegmakarenko.ru
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It's a shame there are no likes.
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