Interesting and Humour - page 241
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
No. You need to be able to select a separate thread as a favourite and follow every post in it.
In many readers a notification will only appear if a new branch page appears.
There is a plugin for FF. It is called AlertBox and can be found here. When I was using Jobs service, it was very useful.
In it you can track changes to the Highlighted part of the page. For the forum, you can select the post area without affecting the top banner, as we don't need to monitor it.
The Locator field will show the xpath of the content being tracked - for this forrum:
xpath=//div[@id='comments']
You could create a list of monitored urls and set a change checking interval.
To monitor a branch in this forum, you need a page that will show a change when a new post appears. But pages like:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/last - no.
After a bit of experimenting with urls, I found it possible to set a fixed url to the last page of the branch - example
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/10000
or
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page10000
In the forum code a special check should return the last page.
Such a url can be used in AlertBox.
...
That's it, democracy is over. It's gone backwards, Pu and PZhiv have won:
Ministry of Communications and Interior Ministry disagree on what to do about "electoral" webcams
MPs want to freeze gubernatorial elections until the end of Putin's term
P.S. Marina Salieh's papers call into question Vladimir Putin's career
No specific decisions were made as a result of yesterday's meeting. "So far we can only say with certainty that all parties consider it necessary to regulate this segment of the market," says Forex Club expert Ilya Volkov. Timur Mychelkin, head of development of the Teletrade Group, adds that "despite the fact that legislative regulation always entails additional costs, forex brokers have already reached the point where it is necessary, because unregulated civilized development does not work. Proposals of forex brokers on legalization of their activities will also be presented at the working group on creation of international financial centre in Moscow headed by Alexander Voloshin.
Read more: http://www.kommersant.ru/doc-y/1902425
The discussion of Forex market regulation has reached the governmental level. Yesterday the Ministry of Finance held the first discussion of the regulatory framework for electronic currency trading with representatives of forex brokers. According to participants of the meeting, today their business can be called semi-legal, as they work virtually outside the legal framework, which does not allow them to expand.
Read more: http://www.kommersant.ru/doc-y/1902425
...
The discussion on the regulation of the forex market has reached the government level. The Ministry of Finance yesterday hosted the first discussion of the regulatory framework for electronic currency trading with representatives of forex brokers. According to participants of the meeting, today their business can be called semi-legal, as they work virtually outside the legal framework, which does not allow them to expand.
Read more: http://www.kommersant.ru/doc-y/1902425
eyepiece
eyeliner