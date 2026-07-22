Interesting and Humour - page 1393
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About the Chinese ... The famous Chinese singer Jay Chou and the Chinese singer Jolin (I know he's from Taiwan, but Taiwan is part of China, right?):
I'm probably pretty much the only one awake tonight this night .... about the Chinese singer Jay Chou... this song in Chinese reminds me of Turkey.
Actually, you don't have to believe me - I don't know Chinese or Turkish. I know English, and mistakenly Russian.
And I love Turkey very much ... I try to visit this one during the famous film festivals, or just to go to an ordinary Turkish sanatorium in Karahayit (which is a bit further from Pamukale).
Can you imagine the Chinese listening to these Chinese songs when they have no YouTube and no google (not at all ...just closed access ...). And some songs have 17 million unique views!
They won't translate anything unless we translate it for them (there, in the Chinese section of the forum)!
========周杰倫【說好的幸福呢 官方完整MV】Jay Chou "The Promised Love" MV
This was to be expected.
The newspaper notes that in the actions of the "misled minister," security officials and prosecutors saw signs of "abuse of office with grave consequences. However, military investigators didn't find any corpus delicti in his actions.
He had simply been misled.)
It's getting light ...
=========Luther Vandross - Here and Now
♪ One look in my eyes and there I see
Just what you mean to me
¶ Here in my heart I believe ¶
Your love is all I'll ever need
Holdin' close through the night
I need you, yeah
I look into your eyes and there I see
What happiness really means
The love we share makes life sweet
Together we'll always be
That promise of love feels so good
And, oh, I need you
Here and now
I promise to love with devotion
You're all I need
Here and now
I promise to be with you none (You and me), hey
Your love is all (I need) I need
¶ say, yeah, yeah ¶
When I look into your eyes I'll see
All that love should really be
And I need you more and more every day
Nothin' can be taken without your love
More than I dared to dream
I need you
Here and now
I promise to love faithfully (Sincerely)
You're all I need.
"To sum up.
Instead of the state as the institution that implements the course for the country's development, we have a giant and uncontrolled private structure, successfully extracting profits for its own benefit. Inside this "state", everything is fine: high wages, quality healthcare, and subsidized trips. The rest (and this is the vast majority of the population) are losers, whose place is at best in the service or at increasingly scarce troughs.
"Statesmen", hello! What are you defending? I, who have been repeatedly called a 'liberal' by you, believe that the first task of our society is to bring the state back to Russia." (Evgeny Gontmakher).
Who's our chief statesman now?!? Bolkonsky, I think! Bolkonsky sort of! ))))
Google is down
The comments there are stinging:
The comments are stinging in there:
That's the best part.
MeeN: Considering that the USA is the main target, no one will remember Yandex. And Bing and Yahoo, too, can hardly count on, because of one five-minute drop.
Shultc: All the more so, how do these people know the addresses of Bing and Yahoo without Google?