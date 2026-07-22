Interesting and Humour - page 2803
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hey, dear, a good song always gret )
There's an electric boiler at home, no back-up heating, so I'm thinking: if the boiler fails, what will I do? )
I don't want to put a stove in the house.
it eats 50-60 kilowatts a day, but that's not a problem, it will be if it fails )
Switch to gas, the savings are huge.
We have gardeners who take gas from compost and use it to heat their greenhouses in winter. Tangerines, lemons and even bananas grew there.
Switch to gas, the savings are enormous.
We had some gardeners who took gas from compost and used it to heat their greenhouses in winter. Tangerines, lemons and even bananas grew there.
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It's not even that, rumour has it, there's a whole city with a mile-long lake, secret temples, the Atlantean era and sealed scrolls in the temple of wisdom underneath the pigskin.
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The rumour is that there's a whole city under the pigskin with a mile-long lake, secret temples from the Atlantean era, and sealed scrolls in the temple of wisdom.
Yes there is someone propping up the door of the secret entrance from the inside, that's why they haven't found the underground city yet...
Umbrella.
Somebody's been propping up the door of the secret entrance from the inside, so they haven't found the underground city yet...
There was a whole article on Swinks on a website that wasn't a children's site. The site was shut down and only the pictures are left. In general, what is marked there as a secret entrance, is a pipeline through which the stone plates from the temple were lifted to the altar. That's how they got into the temple in the first place. When the Egyptian authorities found out, they removed the slab, which rose to the surface, and covered the entrance with sand.