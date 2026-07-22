Interesting and Humour - page 2192
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Bakkushan (Japanese) - a girl who looks chic from behind but is ugly from the front.
Qualunkuizmo (Italian) - a state of being so tired of what's going on in politics and society that you don't care about anything anymore.
Rhwe (Tongo language, South Africa) - a word meaning sleeping in a drunken state with your clothes on the floor
Sendula (Lunda, one of the languages of Zambia) - to come across a dead animal in the woods and know that a lion or leopard may still be around.
Witwaaien (Dutch) - to leave the city for a while and go to the countryside to be in nature and get some fresh air.
Boketto (Japanese) - The act of staring meaninglessly and for a long time into the distance
A young startup has lost a $30 million business
It's clear from the article that the startup has raised $30m from investors. Nothing else is clear.
Revolutionary modular smartphone officially unveiled
Ara is a modular smartphone that consists of a framework, called an endoskeleton, and interchangeable modules, which can be a screen, processor, memory, battery, camera, sensors, wireless chips, speakers, etc.
Modules allow the user to create a smartphone for their own needs: connect a higher-capacity battery, a better camera, a more powerful processor, etc.
The module is attached to the framework using electropermanent magnets that remain magnetised in the absence of current, but whose state (on/off) changes with an electrical pulse. The electronic connection of the module to the framework is implemented based on UniPro technology.
Google is developing three Ara variants with different sizes: small, medium and large. Depending on the size, a different number of modules can be attached to the endoskeleton. A medium-sized prototype, comparable to the Galaxy S5, was demonstrated at the event.Ara is being developed by ATAP's Innovation Research Department, which was taken over by Google through its acquisition of Motorola Mobility. It is headed by Regina Dugan, former director of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) at the US Department of Defense.
In January 2015, Eremenko said the company plans to launch the so-called Grey Phone, a variant of the Ara with a minimal package that includes a display, processor and Wi-Fi module. Users will be able to customize this device. The company couldn't say what the retail price of the Grey Phone would be. But they estimate the cost of the device will be $50.
The largest animal that ever existed:
The largest plant that ever existed:
BIOLOGY WITH GENERAL GENETICS
Moscow Medicine 1978.
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