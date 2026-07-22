Interesting and Humour - page 4819

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Iurii Tokman:

well look at the clock
e.g. 7 comes after 6 clockwise or counterclockwise ?

Still, it was about 1 and 2, not 6 and 7. Apparently, it's about where the centre of the "dial" is subconsciously placed when there is a lack of information. I guess when only the one is drawn, I subconsciously align that centre with myself. Probably, it corresponds to the initial forms of direction determination - solonium and antisolonium.

It turns out that questions of direction are quite serious)

 
Aleksey Nikolayev:

Still, I was talking about 1 and 2, not 6 and 7. Apparently, it's about where the centre of the "dial" is subconsciously placed when there is a lack of information. I guess when only the one is drawn, I subconsciously align that centre with myself. Probably, it corresponds to the initial forms of direction determination - solonium and antisolonium.

It turns out that questions of direction are quite serious)

like this -

clockwise direction
it's like a thread, left, right
don't know how else to explain it to you

 
Iurii Tokman:

like this -

clockwise direction
it's like a thread, left, right
don't know how else to explain it to you

That's fine)

 

Saved!


 
denis.eremin:

Saved!


Was the girl saved too?

 
denis.eremin:

Saved!


Beautifully taken out of context...))

 
Alexey Viktorov:

Beautifully taken out of context...))

Beautifully taken out of context is the comma framing the definition, before "and the girl"
 
Slava:
The comma in front of "and the girl" is nicely cut out, framing the complement

A comma before "and" is used only in cases of enumeration "and the first, and the second, and the third...". In this text there could not be a comma before "and".

 
Alexey Viktorov:

A comma before "and" is used only in cases of enumeration "and the first, and the second, and the third...". In this text there could not be a comma before "and".

... which .... .... , a comma should be placed.

 
Valeriy Yastremskiy:

... which .... .... there should be a comma.

Your children have probably finished fifth grade and you don't have grandchildren yet. ))))

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