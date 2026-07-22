Interesting and Humour - page 4819
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well look at the clock
e.g. 7 comes after 6 clockwise or counterclockwise ?
Still, it was about 1 and 2, not 6 and 7. Apparently, it's about where the centre of the "dial" is subconsciously placed when there is a lack of information. I guess when only the one is drawn, I subconsciously align that centre with myself. Probably, it corresponds to the initial forms of direction determination - solonium and antisolonium.
It turns out that questions of direction are quite serious)
Still, I was talking about 1 and 2, not 6 and 7. Apparently, it's about where the centre of the "dial" is subconsciously placed when there is a lack of information. I guess when only the one is drawn, I subconsciously align that centre with myself. Probably, it corresponds to the initial forms of direction determination - solonium and antisolonium.
It turns out that questions of direction are quite serious)
like this -
clockwise direction
it's like a thread, left, right
don't know how else to explain it to you
like this -
clockwise direction
it's like a thread, left, right
don't know how else to explain it to you
That's fine)
Saved!
Saved!
Was the girl saved too?
Saved!
Beautifully taken out of context...))
Beautifully taken out of context...))
The comma in front of "and the girl" is nicely cut out, framing the complement
A comma before "and" is used only in cases of enumeration "and the first, and the second, and the third...". In this text there could not be a comma before "and".
A comma before "and" is used only in cases of enumeration "and the first, and the second, and the third...". In this text there could not be a comma before "and".
... which .... .... , a comma should be placed.
... which .... .... there should be a comma.
Your children have probably finished fifth grade and you don't have grandchildren yet. ))))