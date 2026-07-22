Interesting and Humour - page 2893
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there is a disease, or rather a viral disease, which is not included in iCD-10 and is not yet recognized by the world community. but its existence is beyond doubt.....
it is a chronic infection with the market) in fact, there is an acute phase of the disease characterizing the primary interest in financial markets ... if a person does not go away and get soaked in this business, that's it!
the disease becomes chronic and nothing can be done about it...... market becomes part of life... becomes part of neurochemical metabolism... forever...and whether a player is successful or not...nothing else can turn this passion away...and a person has to take at least a few charts a day to normalize his mood)... otherwise there will be discomfort and withdrawal ....
Admittedly, some stock traders fall into the trap of gambling and lose huge amounts of money. What should you do if this unpleasantness has happened to you or you are afraid of what may happen?
If you have suspected wrong it is a good idea to talk to trading professionals. They may be able to point you in the right direction. If this is not possible, reading books on the subject can also bring you to your senses. When you feel that half-measures do not work - go to a specialist without delay! This should be a hypnotherapist or a psychotherapist, or better both at the same time! You don't have to give up trading, it is enough to correct your personality with the help of a professional. To help yourself is very difficult, sometimes impossible, as well as impossible to pull yourself out of the abyss by the hair.
After specialist help, you can safely get down to work. If the situation with the excitement will be repeated again and again, you need to go to another hypnotherapist, who will help you to put a full stop on your trading career. The last one." biznes-institut.ru
All parts here (abridged version):
All parts are here (in abridged form):
I think it's all bullshit, it's like trading, they write a lot but don't know a thing... It's the same with women... :)
If you really understand what the indicator is, you won't use it. It's the same with AC.
I've been using it for 15 years and am happy with both AO and AC.
To crack a nut, simply put it in hot water for 48 hours.
- How did you guess?
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Good morning.