Interesting and Humour - page 1398

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A young mother on the minibus is trying to breastfeed her baby:
"Eat it, or I'll give it to my uncle.
The baby sucks a little and spits it out. Mum again:
"Eat, or I'll give it to your uncle.
There's a man next to me:
Make up your mind, it's the third stop because of you!




Oh, what beautiful triplets you have... How did you make such filigree copies?

Man, grumpy:
- Can I see the stencil?
 
TheXpert:
That's what I thought. Ended up 61 out of 70, though I thought I'd get all 70 at first.

I have 62, but I clicked the wrong way once, that's for sure. The rest I went through almost without a second thought.

But thanks for the website. I've bookmarked it.

 

Good morning :)

=========

Maxwell - ...Til The Cops Come Knockin'



 

Also from the same author ... called something or other ... :)

Maxwell - Sumthin' Sumthin'


[Deleted]  

The notorious Golyanovo camp, set up on 1 August, was disbanded.

That's it, the emigration problem has been solved. I always knew that our bureaucrats know how to work beautifully. Quickly and accurately within tight deadlines).

 
hey dudes
 
newdigital:
Hey, dudes.
Hey, dude.
 

I got a resulton the Bennett engineering test for technical comprehension:

Your level of technical thinking (technical ability) is very high (90%). You scored 63 out of a possible 70 points.

:o) in spite of the questions and of course the comments...

 
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