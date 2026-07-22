Interesting and Humour - page 1398
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A young mother on the minibus is trying to breastfeed her baby:
"Eat it, or I'll give it to my uncle.
The baby sucks a little and spits it out. Mum again:
"Eat, or I'll give it to your uncle.
There's a man next to me:
Make up your mind, it's the third stop because of you!
Oh, what beautiful triplets you have... How did you make such filigree copies?
Man, grumpy:
- Can I see the stencil?
That's what I thought. Ended up 61 out of 70, though I thought I'd get all 70 at first.
I have 62, but I clicked the wrong way once, that's for sure. The rest I went through almost without a second thought.
But thanks for the website. I've bookmarked it.
Good morning :)
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Maxwell - ...Til The Cops Come Knockin'
Also from the same author ... called something or other ... :)Maxwell - Sumthin' Sumthin'
The notorious Golyanovo camp, set up on 1 August, was disbanded.
That's it, the emigration problem has been solved. I always knew that our bureaucrats know how to work beautifully. Quickly and accurately within tight deadlines).
Hey, dudes.
I got a resulton the Bennett engineering test for technical comprehension:
Your level of technical thinking (technical ability) is very high (90%). You scored 63 out of a possible 70 points.
:o) in spite of the questions and of course the comments...