Interesting and Humour - page 2366
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Google, in addition to being a search engine, can entertain its users with various interesting pranks. Let's take a look at10 of Google's secret pranks.
1. Enter the following word combinations into the search engine:
do a barrel roll
zerg rush
tilt
2. When watching anyYouTube video, stop it and quickly press in turn: right, up. Enjoy a game of snake!
3. Wreak havoc on the main Google search pagehere.
4. The search has a value converter function, e.g. if you enter a dollar into a euro, the exchange rate will come first. Now askhow many parrots are in a boa constrictor.
5. YouTube Piano. Turn on the video and play the top numbers (above the keyboard) here'sthe link.
6. Everyone probably knows what a doodle is. The Google team is trying to spice up its home page over the holidays, to spice it up, so to speak. The following doodles are particularly noteworthy:
7. And here's a cool thing about Chinese Google. It searches for images by queries. You can find out how it workshere.
8. If you are fed up with people asking you to search for something because they "can't do it themselves", then you can always use thissite. It may be a good way to make a joke.
9. In Google translatortranslate.google.com enter: Good Morning, Dmitry Anatolyevich or Good Morning, Vladimir Vladimirovich.
10. For those who use Google rss reader: While in Google Reader, type combination of arrows: up, up, down, left, right, left, right, B, A. Ninja will pop up.
If your employer treats you well, he is grossly underpaying you.
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Money is dirt, but it's therapeutic.
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A smart woman never gets offended. She starts planning her revenge right away.
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Rare bastards are common.
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Mate is usually used to mitigate the consequences of a fall.
A passenger ticket on the Titanic.April 1912
- Talk with your feet...
- I want to chat.
- Talk with your feet...
Yuck... like there's nothing else to talk about...
I remember Paukas in the 4th forum warned: "Don't talk nonsense!"
I remember Paukas on the 4th forum warning: "don't talk nonsense!"