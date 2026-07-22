Interesting and Humour - page 1693
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Conducted a series of social experiments. In the online game WOT, he wrote a message for everyone: "Attention! I'm not shooting anyone. Don't shoot me."
What do you think the players' reactions and actions towards me were after these words?
Not only that, I also made messages like: "Attention! All participants in this battle fall under a unique promotion! Everyone who fulfils the conditions of this promotion gets a prize of 10,000 extra experience. The conditions are simple - you do not have to shoot me, the agent running the promotion. I, in turn, agree not to damage your equipment in any way.
Have you seen the videos? )
Have you seen the clips? )
Painting " Autumn "
Painting " Love "
- No problem at all! - He draws a small wooden balloon from his desk drawer and shoves it under your cheek.
He places the ball in his mouth and starts shaving swiftly and smartly.
Suddenly, a noise comes from the chair:
- "Shall I shave it?
- No problem! - You're not the only one with sunken cheeks!
About dolphins