Interesting and Humour - page 824
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... A year ago, I didn't eat or drink anything for 11 days, not at all, i.e. not at all. ....
Since high school, I remember 7 days without water, up to 30 without food.
How?
I remember from school that no water for 7 days, no food for up to 30.
How?
Also interesting. So far it is known to be some kind of secret method number three. ))
from school I remember, no water for 7 days, no food for up to 30 days.
how?
They lied at school, there was a recent news item about a Finn who got snowed in with his car in a snowstorm, ate snow for 2 months until they found him, but he is alive and well.
7 days without water is not the limit. By the 11th day I was wondering if I should continue or maybe prolong the fast.
it is a common practice in the nature - they have neither refrigerators, microwave ovens nor fastfoods at hand :)
how? it's easy - you don't drink or eat :) the main thing is to understand why and what's going on. google Leonid Shchennikov - he explains it simply and uncomplicated
They lied at school, there was a recent news story about a Finn who got snowed in with his car in a blizzard, he ate snow for 2 months until they found him, but he's alive and well.
7 days without water is not the limit. By the 11th day I was wondering if I should continue or maybe prolong the fast.
It's a common practice in the wilderness - they have neither refrigerators, microwave ovens nor fast food outlets at hand :)
how? it is easy - do not drink or eat :) you should understand why and what is going on. google Leonid Shchennikov - he explains it simply and uncomplicated
What time of year was it? What were you doing during that time? Without food, okay, there are a lot of such facts. But without water... Okay, I'll go ask Google. ))
P.S. Here, I found this. ))
Leonid Shchennikov is the only person in our country who has broken the Guinness record for the duration of abstinence from food and liquids(21 days).
They lied at school, there was a recent news story about a Finn who got snowed in with his car in a blizzard, he ate snow for 2 months until they found him, but he is alive and well.
7 days without water is not the limit. By the 11th day I was wondering if I should continue or maybe prolong the fast.
It's a common practice in the nature - they have neither refrigerators, microwave ovens nor fast food outlets at hand :)
the main thing is to understand what is going on and why. google Leonid Schennikov :) he explains it in a simple and uncomplicated way.
Why do you torture your body like that? Don't you feel sorry for it?
Maybe there's a short-term improvement after the shock, but it'll come back years later.
And you can't even upgrade it.
Better get some exercise, it'll be better for the body naturally.
Gee, I'm on pins and needles.
If you're interested, I'll describe it to you.
Why do you torture your body like that? Don't you feel sorry for it?
Maybe there's a short-term improvement after the shock, but it'll come back years later.
And you can't upgrade your body.
Better get some exercise, it'll be better for the body naturally.
Gee, I'm on pins and needles.
If you're interested, I'll tell you all about it.
Leonid Alexandrovich Shchennikov is the only person in our country to break the Guinness record for the longest period of abstinence from food and liquids(21 days).
That's really cool.
I wonder how many candidates for the record gave up and how many became invalids
Smoking will definitely come back to haunt you in years to come. Or have you quit already? Congratulations! I'm so glad. Well done! )))