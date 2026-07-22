Interesting and Humour - page 3275
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I'll take a screenshot of it - it'll come in handy.
It distracts from what's important - thinking about yourself.
:)
Why?
It distracts from the main thing - thinking about yourself.
:)
Yuon Konstantin Fedorovich (1875-1958)
August evening. Last ray 1948
I don't know of any such cases in real life.
You can read all sorts of things on the internet news, it's just an internet throw-up.
KAVKAZ collection agency
we will brighten up your leisure time
Velázquez"The Menines, 1656 (Museo del Prado, Madrid). In Spanish the title of the painting translates as "maid of honour",
and it depicts the artist's atelier in the royal palace of Alcázar, Spain.
The five-year-old Infanta Margarita and her entourage stopped by to see Velázquez painting a portrait of her father,
Philip IV, and her mother, Queen Mariana (their figures can be seen in the mirror).
The Infanta is surrounded by her ladies-in-waiting, a dwarf, a nun, a courtier and a dog.
The work measures 318×276 cm, giving Velázquez the opportunity to paint figures of human stature.
Velázquez"The Menines, 1656 (Museo del Prado, Madrid). In Spanish the title of the painting translates as "maid of honour",
and it depicts the artist's atelier in the royal palace of Alcázar, Spain.
The five-year-old Infanta Margarita and her entourage stopped by to see Velázquez painting a portrait of her father,
Philip IV, and her mother, Queen Mariana (their figures can be seen in the mirror).
The Infanta is surrounded by her ladies-in-waiting, a dwarf, a nun, a courtier and a dog.
The work measures 318×276 cm, which gave Velázquez the opportunity to paint the figures at human height.
From the kit forum:
1. use EURUSD, M15 almost a month of data, the test result is quite perfect:
2. good job!
---------------
Good morning
From the Chinese forum:
1. use EURUSD, M15 almost a month of data, the test result is quite perfect:
2. good job!
---------------
Good morning
There is a certain quiet wisdom in the words of our Chinese colleagues....
Good Morning!
Well, everyone said that airships had no future after the Hindenburg disaster in 1937. It was hydrogen-powered, but this one the Brits launched is helium-powered. It would not explode if it leaked, except that the voices of the crew would be as high as in a church choir.
http://www.ntv.ru/video/1304654/