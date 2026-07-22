Interesting and Humour - page 1759
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Whoa, whoa, you can't disown Cat.
You can cook live hedgehogs in the microwave, right?
This is delicious.
By the way, on your tip.
But there is reality. I understand that with their souls they are already in the EU. But what are they going to eat?
Look at Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. They are not starving. There is no way back.
And there is more potential in Ukraine.
But there is reality. I understand that with their soul they are already in the EU. What will they eat?
And what they've eaten they will eat... I do not see a problem ... have they eaten more before, now and in the future ...
it is the last thing to take away people's hope ... However, FAQ said here that Yanukovych is good at cards ... I think he will have to show his cards soon (as per his own proposal for a trinity meeting) ... and he's got a big fat deal there ... That is - if the magic words "brotherly people" in Russia do not work for dough - Ukrainian leaders will be forced to reveal their cards ...
I'll shut up ...
in the word Yanukovych made three mistakes ... :)
And in Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia there is no one to ask - everyone is a nanny or a handyman in the West...
in the word Yanukovych made three mistakes ... :)
And in Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia there is no one to ask - everyone is a nanny or a handyman in the West ...
Don't exaggerate.) My wife has forty relatives there, two have left. The rest who do not want to go, who do not want to go where.
But no one wants to go to the Soviet Union. They all still remember Siberia and trains, and death.
It's impossible to listen to their stories, I leave the room.
What's there to see. We hardly have our own economy, finances and media anymore.
As part of the Soviet Union they were a high-tech showcase, and now what... A buffer zone between the EU and Russia. They just expect non-residents to buy their real estate and somehow revive the economy.
I'm probably a victim of Russian zombie TV, sorry, I haven't watched it for a few years. OK, a victim of the internet.
Everyone there still remembers Siberia and wagons and death very well.
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Interesting & Humorous
Yoschik, 2013.11.24 18:57
i think it's an exaggeration but do not exaggerate :) For my wife, there are about forty relatives there, two have left. The rest who do not want to, who do not want to go where.
But no one wants to go to the Soviet Union. They all still remember Siberia and trains, and death.
It's impossible to listen to their stories, I'm leaving the room.
Who remembers? They remember on TV and in the media (propaganda) .... If you ask my son (24 years old), for example, where Latvia (or Ukraine for instance) is located relative to Kaliningrad, he'll point his finger somewhere between the Netherlands and Spain ...
nobody cares... No one wants to go anywhere. Everyone wants more money and stability in life.
In Moscow, for example, a migrant (they call them by that word) who came from Central Asia and if he can drive a KAMAZ - can get a job at 80,000 rubles per month in a municipal company that cleans the city (any company), and help his wife who can be a janitor there for 30,000. This is about 3500 in quid. And there is a place to live (if the state is a municipal enterprise). And if I get to Moscow by train, there are lots of borders with dogs and cops, and by plane you know how ... nose down...